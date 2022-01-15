First Time Home Buyers Supported By IA Mortgage Industry Veteran

/EIN News/ -- Bettendorf, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bettendorf, Iowa -

Davenport, IA based John Cornish - Mortgage Lender is pleased to place his extensive expertise in the mortgage industry at the disposal of his community. Given his years of experience, he has long realized that homeowners looking to buy their first home and veterans are among those who most need help. As such, he considers it his mission to prioritize these groups to ensure they can afford the homes they deserve.

The real estate industry has a reputation for being quite challenging to navigate, so the assistance of a specialist is recommended at every turn. Where home buyers may refer to a real estate agent for help finding the right property, however, they should also give due consideration to working with a mortgage expert like Cornish when exploring their financing options. This is especially true given that many consider him to be a leading name in the ranks of Quad Cities mortgage companies. Cornish himself attributes much of his success to his determination to help people succeed in achieving their home-owning vision.

He adds, “When buyers consider getting a mortgage on their journey to purchasing a new home, they tend to find themselves almost overwhelmed by the range of options at their disposal. However, even if we disregard the predatory lenders that are out there, the vast majority of the options offered to them will not be right for their circumstances. The interest might not be suitable for their finances, the principal may fall short of the buyer’s requirements when compared to alternatives from competitors and so on. Many factors need to be considered, and this tends to be well beyond the average buyer’s capabilities. Fortunately, my partners and I work hard to bring the best opportunities to your attention.”

Cornish additionally makes it his mission to simplify the process for his clients as much as possible. One of the reasons he primarily chooses to support first time home buyers and veterans is the fact that these groups stand to gain the most from his involvement. In the event a client displays any unfamiliarity with their mortgage, he invests the time to break down its most complex aspects into accessible concepts. This, he says, is a vital part of his services.

“When you make a financial commitment at the scale a mortgage necessitates,” he explains, “every little step and decision you make matters. What seems like a negligible detail today could lead to you finding it a challenge to pay the bills a few years on. My job is to make sure you understand what you are committing to and what it could mean for you and your family years or even decades from today. The best decision you can make is an informed one.”

Many have already turned to him for this exact service, as is evident in the numerous positive reviews he has received. An example of this can be seen in one 5-Star Google review from Kristin R., who says, “John and his team were exceptional. The entire process from start to finish was a breeze and I would recommend [them] to anyone. I was never left wondering what the next step was, and no question went unanswered. Response time was great if and when I did have questions, even during off hours. They go the extra mile to ensure you feel safe and confident in your decisions. Thank you team! 10/10!”

An excerpt from a review from Jason K. also illustrates the fact that Cornish provides a superior service even when compared with his peers. “Between both of us, we've bought and sold a few homes, and this was, by far, the absolute best experience we've ever had getting a mortgage. John's team was attentive and incredibly easy to work with. Their process is quick and efficient, and as long as you do your part to keep things moving forward, your mortgage process will move along nice and quick. We also pursued an aggressive closing deadline, and Team Cornish handled it perfectly. And when we hit a snag at the last minute, they worked with us as we postponed closing and then quickly scheduled one the following Monday.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue_gN7mGUpU

Quad Cities homebuyers are welcome to get in touch with John Cornish today for personalized assistance with mortgages, refinance options and much more. He has already helped thousands of families obtain mortgage financing to purchase their dream home, and both he and his team look forward to helping thousands more.

###

For more information about John Cornish - Mortgage Lender, contact the company here:



John Cornish - Mortgage Lender

John Cornish

(563) 214-1539

jcornish@gohomeside.com

5189 Utica Ridge Rd

Davenport, IA 52807

John Cornish