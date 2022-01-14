Submit Release
SB388 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2022-01-14

WISCONSIN, January 14 - An Act to amend 48.57 (3p) (g) 2., 303.07 (2), 911.01 (4) (c), 968.20 (title), 968.20 (1), 968.20 (1h) and 973.01 (2) (c) 2. a.; and to create 813.12 (1) (ac), 813.12 (5b), 813.123 (6g), 813.125 (5b), 939.623, 940.225 (1) (d) and 971.109 of the statutes; Relating to: increased penalties for crimes against adults at risk; restraining orders for adults at risk; freezing assets of a defendant charged with financial exploitation of an adult at risk; sexual assault of an adult at risk; and providing a penalty.

Status: S - Available for Scheduling

Important Actions (newest first)

