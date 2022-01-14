WISCONSIN, January 14 - An Act to amend 40.22 (1), 40.22 (2m) (intro.), 40.22 (2r) (intro.) and 40.22 (3) (intro.); and to create 40.26 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: rehired annuitant teachers. (FE)
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab814
You just read:
AB814 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-01-14
