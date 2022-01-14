AJR110 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2022-01-14
News Provided By
January 15, 2022, 00:28 GMT
WISCONSIN, January 14 - Relating to: recognizing May 2022 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month in Wisconsin.
You just read:
AJR110 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2022-01-14
News Provided By
January 15, 2022, 00:28 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.