AB518 in Asm: Representative Behnke added as a coauthor - 2022-01-14

WISCONSIN, January 14 - An Act to repeal 165.25 (16) and 175.60 (1) (f) 2.; to consolidate, renumber and amend 175.60 (1) (f) (intro.) and 1.; and to amend 175.60 (18) of the statutes; Relating to: reciprocity for out-of-state licenses to carry a concealed weapon.