Barbee Tax Consulting, LLC Announces Move to Orland Park IL

Barbee Tax Consulting, LLC is an Orland Park, IL service that has been successfully developing professional tax strategies for business owners as well as individuals for many years now. To better serve existing and prospective clients, this tax preparer Orland Park has just announced that they have moved to a new location. Its offices will now be located at 10705 W 159th St, Orland Park, IL 60467. This location offers more convenience to the company’s clients that have tax-related business to conduct with them in person. It’s strategically located just off the Grand Army of the Republic Highway (US Route 6) in Orland Park IL. Nearby landmarks include the Arctic Ice Arena and the 108th Ave West location of the Fifth Third Bank. The company owner, Prentice Barbee says, “Those at my company and I are always looking for better ways to serve our clients. We feel that this move to our new location in Orland Park, IL will facilitate our ability to expand our services. It’s enabled us to now operate out of a bigger and more modern working space. An environment that we know will make those clients that come to see us in person much more comfortable as they interact with us regarding their business and individual tax concerns.”

Barbee says that this move will become even more important now that tax preparation season is here because it will make their highly acclaimed CPA in Orland Park services more accessible to a larger number of their Southwest Chicago clients. An important factor to them at Barbee Tax Consulting, LLC because they feel they can better develop customized tax plans for their clients by sitting down with them and doing an in-depth consultation. They will obtain a much clearer picture of each client’s financial objectives and tax preparation needs. This helps CPA in Orland Park come up with tax preparation plans that seek to maximize tax savings while at the same time minimizing tax liability. When combined with their advanced electronic tax preparation processes helps their personal accountants and bookkeepers create a win-win scenario for their clients. Exactly what Barbee Tax Consulting, LLC has long been committed to achieving. That’s why the company is so well respected when it comes to risk management, preparing taxes in such a way that their clients get rapid refunds, and promoting tax savings that help individuals and businesses increase their cash flow. The company owner stated that they even offer IRS representation services.

Whether the company has been helping out a business or individuals with their tax strategies, reviews from clients often indicate that they have had a very favorable experience with Barbee Tax Consulting, LLC. Matthew W. stated, “I could not be happier with the results of Barbee Tax consulting. I read reviews on the internet and decided to give Prentice a try. He is hands down the best around, you will not be disappointed. His knowledge, customer service and, professionalism were incredible. He takes the time to explain everything and is responsive to any calls or emails. He is very thorough and offers future advice. I couldn’t be any more satisfied. I wish all businesses carried themselves like Prentice.” Tina B proclaimed, “This truly is a five-star (plus) Accountant firm. From the very first consultation, you are in good hands. No matter what your needs are Mr. Barbee has your best interest at heart. I’m overjoyed to know that my finances and my business are in good hands.”

Barbee also mentioned that one of the more unique aspects of his company is that they are also considered to be one of the top QuickBooks ProAdvisor in Orland Park. Quickbook ProAdvisors is achieved through its personnel taking advanced QuickBooks training courses and then passing the comprehensive tests that covered the material in those courses. He invites those individuals and businesses in the Orland Park, IL area that are looking for some help with their tax preparation to come to visit them at their new location or to call them or send in the contact form that’s found on their website.

