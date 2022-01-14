Commissioner Downing Statement on COVID Test Requirement

Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Troy Downing released the following statement regarding the Biden Administration’s rule requiring private health plans to cover the cost of at-home COVID tests.

“Starting Saturday, January 15, the Biden Administration is requiring private health plans and insurance companies to reimburse their members for the cost of up to eight over-the-counter rapid COVID tests per month. This new requirement means individuals with private health insurance can submit a claim to their insurance company for FDA-approved tests purchased by the member for at-home use.

Due to the limited supply of over-the-counter tests, everyone should consider only buying the tests they need for their own use. This order may exacerbate the already pent-up demand and availability of these tests – particularly to the uninsured.

The order may also result in higher health insurance premiums if overused. Over-the-counter tests are not inexpensive. Insureds should only purchase the tests they will use to make decisions to reduce transmission of the virus.

The best way to limit the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the severity of symptoms is to get vaccinated.

Free testing may also be available at local health departments or from health care providers if someone has been a close contact to someone who has tested positive for COVID or if someone has symptoms of COVID. Tests conducted by a trained professional produce more accurate results and can be properly documented.

If you have questions about the order or coverage of COVID testing by your insurance, contact the CSI at 444-2040 or go to CSIMT.gov.”