Roger Woolsey on Providing the Transport that Saves Lives with Life Gift
Million Air CEO Shines a Light of Hope on Tissue and Organ DonationHOUSTON , TEXAS , UNITED STATES , January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 11,000 Americans died in 2020 while on the waiting list for organ transplants. Over 1,000 of them were in Texas.
As Owner and CEO of Million Air Interlink (MAI) and REW Investments Inc. (REW), Roger Woolsey has shared his expertise and his resources to LifeGift, the organ procurement organization for South, Northeast, and West Texas, serving 200 hospitals in 109 Texas counties. Roger Woolsey and Million Air provide the aircraft that deliver the organs that save hundreds of Texas lives.
Most of us are aware of the vital organs that are routinely used for transplantation, kidneys, hearts, livers, lungs, and pancreas among them, but many other organs that draw less public attention also save lives. Every day, transplant surgeons make use of donated bones, ligaments, skin, small bowel, and corneas to offer temporary or permanent relief for disabling or life-threatening conditions.
The technology for transplantation surgery is an enormous medical achievement, but organ procurement getting organs to the patients that need them is an enormous logistical challenge. People in need of transplants can only receive organs from donors who are a tissue match. The most appropriate recipient for an organ may live at a considerable distance from the donor.
Transporting the organ to the hospital where the patient can be treated is time-sensitive. Organs remain viable for just hours after they are harvested from donors, and they must be transported quickly, accurately, under controlled conditions—by air, with airlines that have unmatched records for safety and efficiency.
Roger Woolsey of Million Air brings over three decades of experience to this life-saving work. In 1986, at the age of 19, Woolsey became the youngest commercial pilot in US history. He founded an air carrier, Prestige Touring that catered to rock and roll bands, including Billy Joel, the Grateful Dead, Sting, Peter Frampton, and others. By the time Woolsey was 23, his company had transported over 90 percent of all flying touring bands, and Woolsey's company Prestige Touring had been named Air Charter of the Year by Performance Magazine.
In 1991, George Woolsey started his second company, American Jet International, with a focus on medical transport. Woolsey secured the business of over 95 percent of all flying medical patients and the organ procurement teams of hospitals in the Texas Medical Center in Houston, including the Shriner's Burn Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital, MD Anderson, and Hermann Life Flight. In 1997 and 1998, Houston Business Journal named American Jet International in its list of the top 100 fastest growing businesses.
In the 2000s, Roger Woolsey organized his businesses as Woolsey Aviation, Inc. doing business as Million Air. Under the Million Air brand, Roger Woolsey earned the airline industry's highest independent safety rating, the Argus Platinum Rating, and then became one of the world's few airlines to add the IS BAO safety rating to the award. And even with all his company's growth, Roger Woolsey still counts Ricky Van Shelton, Elton John, and the original bands from the 1980s as his customers, in addition to the hospitals of the Texas Medical Center.
Roger Woolsey has helped doctors save lives and rock stars make music for over 30 years. His dedication to excellence has been a gift to millions of Texans and people around the world.
