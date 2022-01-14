Wage & Hour Investigation On Behalf Of Warehouse Workers Employed In Pennsylvania - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Warehouse Workers In Pennsylvania Who Have Not Been Paid For Going Through Mandatory Security Screenings Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential consumer class action claims on behalf of Warehouse Workers employed in Pennsylvania who have not been paid for spending time in security screenings before or after a work shift.
IF YOU ARE A WAREHOUSE WORKER EMPLOYED IN PENNSYLVANIA WHO HAS BEEN REQUIRED TO SPEND TIME GOING THROUGH SECURITY SCREENINGS BEFORE OR AFTER YOUR WORK SHIFT, YOU MAY HAVE A CLAIM FOR UNPAID WAGES FOR “OFF-THE-CLOCK” TIME GOING THROUGH SECURITY SCREENINGS REQUIRED BY YOUR EMPLOYER.
Warehouse Employees In Pennsylvania Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Michael Yarnoff, Esq. (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, To Learn More About The Warehouse Worker Wage & Hour Investigation And Potential Legal Claims.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud or deception.
