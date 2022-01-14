Token For New Crypto Project 'MetaGold Rewards' Grows By 13,119% in First 15 Days...

Team Celebrates 'Meteoric' launch, Announces Upcoming Goals and Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The newly-launched cryptocurrency celebrated what they call a 'meteoric' launch while sharing details on what's to come with their followers. Had you invested o$1,000 in MetaGold on its launch 15 days ago, it would now be worth over, $133,000.

MetaGold Rewards is a new crypto currency that pays its holders daily dividends in USDT just for owning it. The coin is the highest paying rewards token, earning holders up to 15% per month in dividends alone. The daily rewards are made possible because of the taxes paid every time someone buys and sells the coin, which are then distributed to all the holders.

After having several negative experiences investing online, the founding team at MetaGold wanted to create a better kind of crypto currency. They set out to make a rewards coin with a long-term strategy where people could feel safe to invest their money and know they would receive a robust return.

Within one day of being listed on Coin Market Cap (CMC), the largest crypto currency exchange, MetaGold climbed to the #11th spot on CMC’s Top Gainers List.

Of MetaGold’s bullish start, Michael Bolduc, CEO, said, “We are ecstatic how quickly the market cap and trading volume for the coin increased, but it’s still early and investors can easily 100x their money as we continue our journey to a $100 Million Market Cap. People are hungry to invest in projects they believe are safe and provide a great return on their investment.”

To achieve the successful launch, the international team of 28 people at MetaGold executed the following strategy:

Created a coin that paid the highest dividends in the crypto space.

Launched a marketing strategy built on decades of business experience.

Hired 6 full-time staff to manage customer service and marketing support.

Engage a lively, and positive community on Telegram.

Twice weekly, host live Investor updates to keep the community informed.

For more information about MetaGold you can visit their website or find them on most crypto currency marketplace listings under MetaGold Rewards (METAGOLD).

Website: https://metagoldrewards.com/

Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY5p6Viieenxd2z6AUDc-yA

Contact: Michael Bolduc - owner@metagoldrewards.com

