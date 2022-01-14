Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,214 in the last 365 days.

Alert of Hawaii DMV Profile phishing scam

Posted on Jan 14, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts the public of a scam asking people for their social security and license plate numbers.

The phishing link was sent out on an email from [email protected] that stated: “You have an incomplete Hawaii DMV contact informations [sic] on your Hawaii Department of Motor Vehicle [sic].

“You are required to update your Hawaii DMV profile

“Thanks

Hawaii Department of Motor Vehicle [sic]”

scam email sent Jan 2022

In Hawaii motor vehicle registration and licensing is conducted by the Counties. DMV information would not be solicited over email. The County DMVs would send an individualized letter or call the registered owner directly to request the information be submitted in person. No sensitive information would be requested over the phone.

If you have received this phishing email, please do not click on the links within. Delete it immediately.

###

You just read:

Alert of Hawaii DMV Profile phishing scam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.