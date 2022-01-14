Polyol Sweeteners Market to Grow with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027 | B Food Science Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres

Polyol Sweeteners

Polyol Sweeteners Market receives a fantastic boost for business with the growing demand for nutritional sweeteners amidst increased health awareness

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyol Sweeteners Market receives a fantastic boost for business with the growing demand for nutritional sweeteners amidst increased health awareness , Polyols are non-sugar carbohydrates that can be used as sweeteners with a lower calorie count.

The global polyol sweeteners market was valued at US$ 2,890.9 million in 2018, according to Coherent Market Insights, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0 percent in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2019–2027), reaching US$ 4,476.2 million by 2027.

Overview

Polyol sweeteners are considered as an effective method to reduce dietary intake of high calorie sweeteners like aspartame that is a non-nutritious artificial sweetener that can be found in most food products. Aspartame is generally used for food purposes since it is safe and commercially accepted. With the ever increasing demand for healthier products across the world, products like Polyol Sweeteners have become a top priority for many retailers. In order to meet the demands of the public, manufacturers of polyol sweeteners have strived to develop products that encompass all-natural ingredients, including vitamins and minerals.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global polyol sweeteners market include B Food Science Co. Ltd., Roquette Freres, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Midland Daniels Company, Cargill Inc., Merck Group, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and Tereos Starch & Sweeteners.

Drivers

Growing demand for healthy sweeteners amidst increased health consciousness is expected to foster growth of the polyol sweeteners market over the forecast period.

In addition to this, accelerated approval rates of these sweeteners owing to their low calorific value and minimal tooth decay as compared to regular sweeteners are expected to aid growth of the polyol sweeteners market during the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The C-19 impact on the global polyol sweeteners market has been bewildered with uncertainties. While demand for healthy sweeteners increased from the consumer’s end, market players struggled to meet these demands due to a pause in production. On the brighter side, the situation is getting back to normal with the gradual ease in restrictions.

Key Takeaways

The polyol sweeteners market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0 % during the forecast period owing to the increasing approval rate of various sweeteners amidst flourishing food and beverage (F&B) industry. For instance, in May 2020, Ingredion launched its first polyol sweetener, Erysta Erythritol, replacing sugar with healthy sweeteners to cater to the growing demand for nutritional products.

In the geographic overview, the European region is at the driver’s seat for the global polyol sweeteners market on the heels of growing demand for non-sugar food products in conjunction with an enlarging diabetic patient pool.

Finishing in the runner-up spot is the Asia Pacific region, which is augmenting the global polyol sweeteners market on account of increased demand for natural ingredients in health supplements.

This is due to the pleasant taste that sorbitol imparts to products. Furthermore, sorbitol contains fewer calories, with 2.6 calories per gramme compared to 4 calories per gramme of regular sugar. As a result, sorbitol is being considered as a possible sugar substitute for people who have diabetes. According to data released by the World Health Organization in October 2018, the number of people living with diabetes worldwide increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.

