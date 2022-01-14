D.C. State Board to Consider STAR Framework Recommendations

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, January 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. The State Board had hoped to provide this public meeting in a hybrid form where members of the public could participate in-person or virtually. Unfortunately, the State Board was unable to identify a location that could provide the necessary technical equipment to achieve such a meeting. Therefore, in order to ensure that the meeting is accessible to the greatest number of residents, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The State Board will begin its January public meeting with the election of new officers. In accordance with D.C. Official Code and the State Board’s bylaws, the State Board elects a President and Vice President at its first public meeting each calendar year.

The State Board will recognize the service of Student Representative Alexander O’Sullivan with a ceremonial resolution and plaque. O’Sullivan, a senior at BASIS DC Public Charter School, has been a passionate and dedicated member of the Student Advisory Committee (SAC) since he joined the State Board in 2019. His advocacy for student voice and fearless leadership has been instrumental in expanding the Student Advisory Committee and ensuring that student voice is at the center of the State Board’s work.

The State Board’s Accountability and Assessment Committee reviewed feedback on its recommendations for revising the STAR Framework after it conducted two years of research and public engagement. The State Board will vote on the revised recommendations in the draft resolution and any amendments at the Public Meeting. Members of the public are encouraged to provide written feedback to [email protected] prior to the Wednesday, January 19 public meeting or to sign up to testify by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17.

Public Meeting Agenda

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Election

IV. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

V. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

VI. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VII. Public Comments

i. Written Testimony

ii. Mary Levy

VIII. Votes

i. CR22-1 DC 2022 Recognizing the Service of Alexander O'Sullivan, Student Representative

ii. SR22-1 STAR Framework Recommendations

IX. New Business

X. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

