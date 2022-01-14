Cafe Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027 End | Café Florian, Vogue Café, Costa Coffee

Cafe Market to Grow with Rise in Coffee Consumption among Millennials Worldwide

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cafe Market to Grow with Rise in Coffee Consumption among Millennials Worldwide, Cafés are coffee, tea, and snack shops that are part of quick service restaurants. Cafés are becoming increasingly popular as hangout spots.This market is expanding due to rising coffee consumption. The International Coffee Organization (ICO) estimates that global coffee consumption was 151.7 million bags in 2014-2015, rising to 158.9 million bags in 2017-2018.

Market Overview:

A cafe is a place that offers tea, coffee, and other such hot beverages. The word comes from the French 'café' meaning coffee house. A cafe can be located inside a building or it can be an open-air establishment. Cafe is known as a casual social environment where people play board games, read newspapers/magazines, study or chat with others. Some coffeehouses or cafe may serve cold beverages, such as iced tea, iced coffee, and non-caffeinated drinks. In continental Europe, cafes serve alcoholic beverages. The cafes are centered primarily around the customer. Moreover, cafe is a safe space or a pleasant environment for people, and also give people space to socialize. Increase in coffee consumption is encouraging cafes to offer brewed coffee and some specialty drinks such as cappuccinos and lattes.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global cafe market are Café Florian, Vogue Café, Costa Coffee, Whitbread, Barista Coffee Shop, McCafé, Dunkin Donuts, and Restaurant Brands International Inc., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising popularity of cafes among millennials and rise in coffee consumption among millennials is expected to augment the growth of the cafe market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Coffee Association, about seven in ten Americans drink coffee every week. Americans drink an average of 3 cups of coffee a day. In fact, their 2020 report shows that overall coffee consumption has increased by 5% since 2015.

Moreover, increasing number of cafes worldwide, changing lifestyle of consumer, increasing disposable income, and increasing trend of innovative cafes are some major factors expected to boost the growth of the cafe market. For instance, in July 2019, the Ambikapur municipal corporation of Chhattisgarh (India) launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Garbage Cafe‘. This initiative is a step towards making the city plastic-free. In this unique Cafe’ poor people and rag pickers will get free food in exchange for one kilogram of plastic, while breakfast will be provided if half a kilogram of plastic is brought to the cafe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Between government restrictions and recommended physical or social distancing measures in public places, coffee shops (cafes) have faced a lot of changes during the pandemic. Moreover, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 or to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the dine-in section of all the restaurants and cafes has been closed, but the food delivery services are open. Thus, some cafes have launched their own e-commerce platforms, through which consumers can order food and beverages. For instance, in June 2021, TRIBE Café (West Bengal, India) launched its combo meals to stay connected with its patrons. This in turn is expected to aid in the growth of the cafe market.

Key Takeaways:

The cafe market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of during the forecast period owing to the emergence of innovative cafes across the globe. For instance, in September 2021, the first ever Menopause Café launched in Belfast at First Avenue Coffee Company on the Ormeau Road. Menopause Café has been launched to help women to open up about their experiences with menopause.

Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the cafe market due to the rise in coffee consumption among millennials, advent of online food delivery portals, and increasing expansion by established brands in these regions. For instance, in October 2021, on the International Coffee Day, Odisha (India) Chief Minister launched an e-commerce platform which will make the state's Koraput coffee available across the globe.

Moreover, according to the National Coffee Association, around 63% of the US population drinks coffee, and coffee consumption in China is increasing at an annual rate of 16%.

Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of café type, the global cafés market is segmented into:

Seating Cafés

Take Away Cafés

On the basis of offerings, the global cafés market is segmented into:

Food

Bakery (Breads, Cookies, Cakes, and Others)

Confectionery (Chocolates, Premium Dry Fruits, and Others )

Traditional foods (Italian, Mexican, Thai, and Others )

Beverages

Hot

Cold

On the basis of ownership, the global cafés market is segmented into:

Franchise

Local Cafés

