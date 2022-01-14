Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,295 in the last 365 days.

Saltwater Fishing Tournament extends 2021 application deadline

MOREHEAD CITY

Anglers who want to commemorate that big saltwater fishing catch in 2021 have a couple of extra weeks this year to apply for a citation from the N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament.

The Division of Marine Fisheries has extended the application deadline for 2021 citations to Jan. 31, 2022 from the normal deadline of Jan. 15.

A citation is an 8.5- by 11-inch certificate, suitable for framing, that has details of the catch and features an illustration of the species caught.

The division issues Saltwater Fishing Tournament Citations for exceptional catches of 35 species commonly caught in North Carolina coastal waters.

Anglers who wish to apply for a citation for a harvested fish will need to have had the fish weighed at a certified weigh station. The list of participating weigh stations and additional information about the program can be found at NC Saltwater Fishing Tournament. Anglers who wish to apply for a citation for a released fish may submit the application online at NC Saltwater Fishing Tournament Citation Application.

Click here to learn more about the NC Saltwater Fishing Tournament.

Click here to download a table of the official 2021 NC Saltwater Fishing Tournament weight and length requirements.

You just read:

Saltwater Fishing Tournament extends 2021 application deadline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.