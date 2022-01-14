Saltwater Fishing Tournament extends 2021 application deadline

MOREHEAD CITY

Jan 14, 2022

Anglers who want to commemorate that big saltwater fishing catch in 2021 have a couple of extra weeks this year to apply for a citation from the N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament.

The Division of Marine Fisheries has extended the application deadline for 2021 citations to Jan. 31, 2022 from the normal deadline of Jan. 15.

A citation is an 8.5- by 11-inch certificate, suitable for framing, that has details of the catch and features an illustration of the species caught.

The division issues Saltwater Fishing Tournament Citations for exceptional catches of 35 species commonly caught in North Carolina coastal waters.

Anglers who wish to apply for a citation for a harvested fish will need to have had the fish weighed at a certified weigh station. The list of participating weigh stations and additional information about the program can be found at NC Saltwater Fishing Tournament. Anglers who wish to apply for a citation for a released fish may submit the application online at NC Saltwater Fishing Tournament Citation Application.

Click here to learn more about the NC Saltwater Fishing Tournament.

Click here to download a table of the official 2021 NC Saltwater Fishing Tournament weight and length requirements.