Beauty Supplements Market Projected to Reach USD 3,721.6 Million by 2027 | Amway,Asahi Group Holdings,Ltd.,HUM Nutrition

Artistry™ introduced Artistry Skin Nutrition™ products in beauty supplements market

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artistry™ introduced Artistry Skin Nutrition™ products in beauty supplements market , Nutritional deficiencies in the human body are treated with beauty supplements. It has a variety of health and wellness advantages.

The global beauty supplements market was valued at US$ 2,451.2 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2027, to reach US$ 3,721.6 million.

Market Overview:

Beauty supplements (vitamins, capsules, shampoos, creams, and so forth) are typically taken orally in order to impact the human skin's general health. These products may also be applied topically on damaged or dry skin in order to bring a desired change. Sometimes called nutraceuticals, such products are normally absorbed by the bloodstream and carried by various blood vessels to the deepest layers of the epidermis: the dermis. But although beauty supplements are meant to help the human body's functions, these same supplements can also affect and control the body's responses to disease, injury, or stress.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players involved in the global beauty supplements market include Amway, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., HUM Nutrition, Pfizer Inc., Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.,Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Reserveage Nutrition, Everest NeoCell LLC., Vitabiotics Ltd., The Boots Company PLC, Murad Europe Ltd, among others

Key Market Drivers:

Growing awareness regarding the skin benefits of beauty supplements is driving growth of the market. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, dietary supplements are widely used in the United States (U.S.) and worldwide, with studies estimating that over 50% of the U.S. population regularly consumes some form of a dietary supplement. Within this category, supplements for purported skin, hair, and nail benefits, also known as "dermatology" or "beauty" supplements, are becoming increasingly popular, with the global beauty supplement market expected to reach $7 billion by 2024.

Continuous launch of a new product by key players is another factor fostering growth of the beauty supplements market. For instance, in March 2021, Artistry™ brand introduces a skincare line with Artistry Skin Nutrition™ products that work like supplements for the skin. The new clean, traceable, and vegan skincare line is powered by cutting-edge skin science and plant-based phytonutrients with clean ingredients and processes for healthy beauty – with no compromises.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on a wide range of industries including the nutrition supplement industry around the globe. Because of strict travel rules and regulations undertaken by the government to control the spread of the infection, companies have started functioning remotely. Moreover, various companies are looking to implement strict measures to operate at minimum risks. Additionally, a few companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on the beauty supplements market.

Key Takeaways:

The beauty supplements market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8 % over the forecast period, owing to the increasing middle age population and expanding retail chain around the globe.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast and this is attributed to the increasing adoption of business strategies such as acquisition &merger in the beauty supplements market by key players. For instance, in November 2020, Unilever has acquired SmartyPants Vitamins, a US-based supplement company. SmartyPants works with non‐GMO certified ingredients and a range of sustainably sourced bio‐available nutrients.

The global beauty supplement market is growing thanks to rising demand for organic and natural products. According to the Organic Trade Association, organic product sales in the United States totaled $52.5 million in 2018, up 6.3 percent from 2017. Furthermore, according to the Plant Based Food Association, plant-based food sales increased by 20% in 2018 over 2017.

Finally, there is an industry growth strategy, a data source, research findings, an appendix, and a conclusion in the report. The report examines the manufacturing process, market competitors, seller and merchant classification, innovation implementation, and business growth strategies in order to deconstruct the market. All of these details will assuage customers' concerns about future plans and actions to compete with other market participants. The most recent market gains are also shown.

