Pain Management Devices Market to Worth $5.76 Billion by 2030 | By Product, Business & Application

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in R&D investments, and launch of innovative products drive the growth of the pain management devices market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Pain Management Devices Market by Type (Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices, Analgesic Infusion Pumps, and Ablation Devices) and Application (Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial & Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in R&D investments, and launch of innovative products drive the growth of the global pain management devices market. However, hypersensitivity reactions and postoperative infections caused by use of these devices hinder their adoption, which in turn, restricts the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries would present new opportunities in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Leading players of the global pain management devices market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, DJO Global LLC., Boston Scientific Corp., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Codman And Shurtleff, Inc.), Pfizer, Inc., Medtronic Plc., and Stryker Corp.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the neuromodulation & neurostimulation devices segment held largest share in the global market in 2020.

On the basis of application, the neuropathic pain segment held largest share in the global market in 2020.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

