Award-Winning Houston Urgent Care Opens in Magnolia
Next Level Urgent Care Now Offers its Innovative Healthcare Services Across A Broader Houston AreaHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Next Level Urgent Medical, LLC has reshaped healthcare delivery and expanded its reach across communities throughout the greater Houston and surrounding areas with its successful approach – now opening its new Magnolia clinic.
Next Level Urgent Care Magnolia is located at 9511 FM 1488, Suite 1100 and offers urgent care services from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.
The new clinic provides the community with safe and accessible healthcare services without leaving the neighborhood. Services include COVID-19 testing, occupational and work injury care, and treatment of acute illnesses.
According to Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) founder and CEO, Juliet Breeze, MD, the continued growth of Next Level Urgent Care into surrounding communities is a sign of changing healthcare needs.
“Our goal is to meet people where they are, without compromising quality. There has been a growing demand for quality, affordable healthcare – and now for safe, ‘close to home’ options as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep many from seeking the ongoing care they need,” said Breeze.
The Next Level Urgent Care Magnolia clinic is among several new NLUC community clinics opening this year. The comfortable “home like” yet technologically advanced setting and COVID-19 safety protocols distinguish the urgent care clinics, meeting patient demand for a new kind of healthcare. From broken bones and contusions to gastrointestinal disorders, and upper respiratory infections, Next Level Urgent Care providers can address patient needs without a long drive or wait time.
All Next Level Urgent Care clinics provide onsite x-ray and healthcare services for all ages - from ear, nose and throat conditions to women’s health issues. The clinics also offer COVID-19 testing, and customizable employer healthcare support programs.
Download the “Get in Line Online” app to schedule an appointment, or text “NLUCAPP” to 313131. Contact Next Level Urgent Care or call 281.783.8162 to learn more about Next Level services and programs.
About Next Level Urgent Care
The largest and fastest growing organization in Texas, Next Level Urgent Medical, LLC and its family of urgent care and onsite employee health and wellness clinics across the Houston metro area represent the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. One of the few women physician-led urgent care organizations in Texas, which also provides occupational medicine and employer health benefits programs (Next Level PRIME), Next Level Urgent Care represents a new type of urgent care organization.
The organization is focused on the customer experience, providing quality and affordable healthcare - delivered using proprietary systems, organizational designs and “next level” clinical and business processes. Professional on-staff healthcare providers are procedurally trained to handle a wide range of acute urgent medical conditions and are part of an established referral network and collaborative effort to facilitate continuity of care and other specialized medical services. The clinics offer extended hours seven days a week and on holidays, at a fraction of the price of hospital emergency room or ER clinic visits.
