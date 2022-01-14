Elderly and disabled assistive devices market is Booming Worldwide | Industry Revenue to Surpass $4.7 Bn by 2027

Elderly and disabled assistive devices market size was valued at $23,009 mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $35,599 mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market by Type (Living Aids, Mobility Assistive Devices, Bathroom Safety Equipment, and Medical Furniture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in geriatric and disabled population, high disposable income of baby boomers, and rapid technological advancements in assistive devices have boosted the growth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market. However, high cost of medical devices and low reimbursement from medical insurers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, emerging untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players

The key market players analyzed in the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market report include GN Resound Group, Invacare, AI Squared, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, William Demant Holding A/S, Siemens Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Nordic Capital (Sunrise Medical LLC), Drive Medical and Starkey hearing technologies. These market players have adopted several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Key Findings of the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market:

The mobility aids devices segment contributed for nearly one-third share of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market in 2018.

Based on living aids devices, the hearing aids segment accounted for the majority of market share.

On the basis of wheelchair, powered wheelchair segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR OF 7.1%.

North America dominated the elderly and disabled assistive devices market in 2018.

