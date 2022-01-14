Ideal Homes Portugal Shares a Fantastic Investment Opportunity in The Algarve
Ideal Homes has been operating in Portugal since 2012 and has assisted many investors to purchase a property in the finest locations in the Algarve.QUARTEIRA, PORTUGAL, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Ideal Homes understands the difficulties of buying property, especially abroad. With this in mind and in order to help investors they are sharing this exclusively listed property that is not only in a charming part of Algarve but aimed at savvy investors who are looking to generate rental income.
The property in question is located in Loulé, the largest municipality in Central Algarve. Famed for summer celebrations like the White Night and its annual Carnival among others. Full of history and close to all the amenities you may need, this area is a very popular choice for both holiday makers and investors alike.
This unique property is a building block with four apartments, located next to the famous market, this central location offers the opportunity to enjoy everything this region offers.
All apartments in this 3 floor building are included in the asking price. The block features 2 studio apartments, located on the first floor. A 3+1 bedroom apartment, located on the second floor and a 1 bedroom apartment with a large terrace on the third floor.
All apartments have been recently refurbished. This is a rare opportunity to purchase 4 apartments together in the historic part of Loulé.
To further facilitate the process of investing should you require financing, Ideal Homes have in-house mortgage brokers who can help you take advantage of the current low interest rates in Portugal.
To help give you an idea, the team have calculated the mortgage repayments over a period of 30 and 40 years below:
Mortgage Simulation: Duration / Period: 30 years / 360 months
Purchase Price: 675,000€
Deposit /Down Payment: 135,000€
Finance: 540,000€
Interest Rate: 0.9%
Monthly Payment: 1,712.16€
Mortgage Simulation: Duration / Period: 40 years / 480 months
Purchase Price: 675,000€
Deposit /Down Payment: 135,000€
Finance: 540,000€
Interest Rate: 0.9%
Monthly Payment: 1,340.04€
Once you have purchased the property, Ideal Homes Rentals offers rental and property management services and will guide property owners who want to rent step by step and ensure this is a hassle free process.
If you require more information get in touch with the team at Ideal Homes Portugal on info@idealhomesportugal.com or give them a call on +351 289 513 434
