Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,297 in the last 365 days.

Burgum names Mandan attorney Norrell as general counsel

Gov. Doug Burgum has announced that Mandan attorney Ryan Norrell will serve as the next general counsel for the governor’s office, effective Feb. 28, citing his broad experience in both the private and public sectors, including as legal counsel for the North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) and as state’s attorney for LaMoure County.

Read the governor's news release at: https://www.governor.nd.gov/news/burgum-names-mandan-attorney-ryan-norrell-governors-office-general-counsel-effective-feb-28

You just read:

Burgum names Mandan attorney Norrell as general counsel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.