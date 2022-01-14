Trusted Local Damage Restoration and Remodel Business Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary

Clarke Contractors is one of the top leading restoration companies in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

WEST CHESTER, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Clarke Contractors Inc. is pleased to announce it is celebrating the company’s 25th anniversary.Clarke Contractors Inc. is an A+ BBB-rated full-service damage restoration service provider . The company’s complete line of restoration and mitigation services include water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold removal, and storm damage cleanup. Clarke Contractors provides services to nine counties from it’s two offices – one in Cincinnati and one in Dayton.In the company’s latest news, Clarke Contractors is announcing an exciting milestone, having recently celebrated an impressive 25 years in the industry. Founded in 1997, Clarke Contractors has worked endlessly to become one of the most reputable local service providers for Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. In addition to receiving the highest BBB rating, the company has also received multiple service awards, including the BBB Torch Award for its business ethics, recognition as a Top 500 Remodeler Nationally, and an award from Expertise.com as the ‘Best Water Damage Restoration in Cincinnati.’“Since inception, we’ve been competing with numerous restoration and remodeling contractors who come and go in this industry,” says Jason Clarke, owner and CEO of Clarke Contractors. “While we welcome competition, it is humbling to know that, even after 25 years, we are still continuing to grow and compete with the mega corporations. I think this speaks to our mission to always put customer service above all else, with our employees practicing our core values every day, with every customer, with every job. We look forward to what the next 25 years will bring.”What truly sets Clarke Contractors apart from the rest, however, is its ongoing support to the local community. The company’s team frequently gets involved with community events, programs, and organizations to create a sense of belonging and connection in their area. Some of the programs and organizations Clarke Contractors has supported over the years include Reach Out Lakota Food and Clothing Pantry, Saint Gabriel Consolidated School, Boy Scouts of America, and many more.For more information about Clarke Contractors, please visit https://clarkecontractors.com/ About Clarke ContractorsSince 1997, Clarke Contractors has been providing full-service restoration services to Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky, and surrounding areas. The company lives by its core values that include teamwork, ownership, willingness, empathy, responsiveness, and service – making it one of the most sought-after restoration companies in the region.