Green Building Market | Opportunity Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, Consumption Status, Demand and Forecast 2030

Green Buildings Market

Green Buildings Market: Information by Product (Interiors, Exteriors), Application (Residential, Non-residential), and Region - Forecast Till 2030

NEW YORK , NEW YORK 10013, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Buildings Market Overview:

Green buildings market is projected to be worth USD 9,91,19,3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.48% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030), The market was valued at USD 4,50,80,0 million in 2021.

Materials used in green buildings are local and promote sustainability, allowing ample energy savings and adequate natural light. Therefore, green buildings offer an excellent alternative for environmentally friendly and long-lasting building solutions. Increasing demand for sustainable construction that can minimize energy consumption and improve performance, energy efficiency, and occupant’s comfort boosts market size.

Competitive Analysis

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Green Buildings Market Research Report are:

Bauder Limited (UK)

NATiVE (US)

Ginkgo Sustainability (Canada)

Green Build Products (I) Pvt. Ltd (India)

Kingspan Group plc (Ireland)

Saint Gobain S A (Germany)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

SGS (Switzerland)

Green Building Store (UK)

Weinerberger AG (Austria)

The green buildings market witnesses several strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launches. Leading industry players make strategic investments in R&D activities and expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on June 06, 2021, The CII-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) announced signing a MoU with the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) to strengthen the nation-wide green building movement & sustainable development in architectural design and planning. India is one of the top three countries across the globe in terms of the green building footprint, with over 6,548 green building projects running currently.

This engagement would help set new benchmarks in environmentally sensitive building design, resource conservation, and energy & environmental management globally. Also, the process would facilitate India to consolidate its leadership position in the global green buildings map.

Rising Demand for Natural Disaster-Resistant Buildings Fuels Green Building Market Share

Widening scarcity of natural resources, such as groundwater and oils & gases levels, alongside adverse climatic conditions, promotes the need for green buildings. The rising demand for green buildings to provide energy-efficient housing solutions drive the green buildings market size.

Favorable government policies for the production and huge R&D investments made by construction technique developers are major green buildings market trends. Emerging nations worldwide present many untapped opportunities for the market, heading with government mandates and updated policies.

Besides, the growing construction and infrastructural activities worldwide alongside the rising preference for sustainable construction methods influence the green buildings market growth. With the vast demand and consumption of green buildings to build sustainable structures, the market share is estimated to accelerate further during the review period.

High Investments Required to Construct Green Buildings is a Major Setbacks

Moreover, volatility in price and the demand-supply gap in raw materials pose significant challenges for market growth. Nevertheless, energy codes pushing for higher thermal performance values in building walls would support market growth throughout the assessment period.

COVID 19 Impacts

The onset of COVID-19 promoted the green building concept more than ever. With social distancing rules, the pandemic has taken occupancy norms to different tangents, mandating building and office managers to guarantee compliance with regulations for a safe return to normality and optimize their energy consumption for employees working from home.

Drivers

Most people around the world are concerned about the environment. They are also concerned about the effects of pollution on the environment. The masses are pressuring their governments to take action. Most governments around the world are responding. They are passing rules and regulations that require developers and contractors to use eco-friendly materials and solutions in their buildings. This factor has been a major driver of green building market growth.

Opportunities

The technologies needed to make green building materials have advanced tremendously in the past two decades. This has meant that companies have been investing much more in research and development. The objective has been to try to develop more advanced green building materials with more innovative applications and uses.

Segmentation

The report is segmented into products, applications, and regions. The product segment is sub-segmented into interior and exterior products. Similarly, the application segment is sub-segmented into residential and non-residential. By regions, the market is sub-segmented into Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global green buildings market. The largest market share attributes to the growing consumer awareness of the benefits of green buildings. The region demonstrates high consumption potential and increasing production capacities. Moreover, ample raw material advantage and the availability of cost-competitive workforces are major driving forces behind the green buildings market growth in the region.

Also, the spurring rise in the construction industry due to the ever-increasing population and economic growth drive market growth. Additionally, increasing R&D expenditures to develop cost-competitive building materials and numbers of green building projects influence the regional market growth. Rising consumption of green construction materials in residential and commercial buildings boosts the green buildings market size.

India is not just the largest green buildings market in the region but also poised to become a world leader in the next couple of years. Due to the rapid economic growth, energy consumption in the country has increased substantially over recent years. Also, the growth in the commercial sector and the shift from rural to urban living has vastly influenced the living standards in India.

This, as a result, is expected to increase the demand for energy and subsequent emissions from the buildings sector, further promoting the need for concentrated efforts to bring down the energy consumption by buildings through various measures. Besides, the rise in construction activities and preference for green construction due to its positive impact on the overall environment and human health would help the market growth in the country.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Product (Interiors, Exteriors), Application (Residential, Non-residential), and Region and by Region (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific)

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition 16

2.2 Scope Of The Study 16

2.3 List Of Assumptions 16

2.4 Market Structure 17

2.5 Key Takeaways 17

2.6 Key Buying Criteria 18

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process 20

3.2 Primary Research 20

3.3 Secondary Research 21

3.4 Market Size Estimation 22

3.5 Forecast Model 23

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction 25

4.2 Drivers 25

4.2.1 Growing Green Building Concept 25

4.2.2 Managing The Cost Of Green Buildings 26

4.2.3 Higher Rents And Values 26

4.2.4 Impact On Workplace Productivity And Health 26

4.2.5 Drivers Impact Analysis 27

4.3 Restraints 27

4.3.1 Delays In Obtaining Certification And Permits 27

4.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis 27

4.4 Opportunity 28

4.4.1 Sustainability In Emerging Economies & The Developing World 28

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis 30

5.1.1 Material Acquisition 30

5.1.2 Components Design 30

5.1.3 Construction/Retrofitting 30

5.1.4 Facilities Management 31

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model 31

5.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants 31

5.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers 31

5.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers 32

5.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes 32

5.2.5 Intensity Of Rivalry 32

5.3 Policy Initiatives For Green Building In India 32

5.4 Tax Incentives For Green Buildings 33

5.4.1 Government Of India 33

5.4.2 State Government/Local Bodies 33

5.4.3 Financial Institutions 33

6 Global Green Building Market, By Product

6.1 Overview 35

6.1.1 Exterior Products 35

6.1.2 Interior Products 35

7 Global Green Building Market, By Application

7.1 Overview 38

7.1.1 Residential 38

7.1.2 Non-Residential 38

8 Global Green Building Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction 41

8.2 North America 43

8.2.1 U.S. 44

8.2.2 Canada 45

8.2.3 Mexico 46

8.3 Europe 47

8.3.1 Germany 48

8.3.2 U.K. 49

8.3.3 Norway 50

8.3.4 Poland 50

8.3.5 France 51

8.3.6 Rest Of Europe 52

8.4 Asia Pacific 53

8.4.1 China 55

8.4.2 Japan 55

8.4.3 India 56

8.4.4 South Korea 57

8.4.5 Australia 58

8.4.6 Singapore 58

8.4.7 Hong Kong 59

8.4.8 Rest Of Asia Pacific 60

8.5 Middle East & Africa 61

8.5.1 Middle East 62

8.5.2 Africa 62

