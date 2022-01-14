Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Trends 2022 | Grade, Industry Vertical, COVID-19 Scenario and Region by 2027

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market

Detailed analysis in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, “Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene Market by Grade, Industry Vertical, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Celanese Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market.

By Grade

1. Flame Retardant Grade

2. Impact

3. Gloss

4. Platable

5. Composite Grade

6. Others

One of the major factors responsible for the growth of the ABS market is its extensive use in the manufacturing of automobiles around the world. Because of its superior mechanical properties, ABS is extensively used in the manufacture of different internal parts of automobiles such as engine compartments. Moreover, products such as covers and linings used in the automobile sector are also produced from this compound.

On the other hand, ABS is also utilized in the construction and electronics sector, owing to its high corrosion resistance and durability. Several major companies including Covestro AG are investing on increasing their production capacity as well as innovating new products to gain a competitive edge in the market. Such developments are expected to boost the global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market in the forecast period. However, the fluctuating prices of the raw materials might act as restraining factors for the market. Nonetheless, with the increase in disposable income among the consumers worldwide, the demand for automobiles is expected to rise resulting in high demand for ABS in the market.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

Key offerings of the report:

• Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

• Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

• Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

• Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

• Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene market include LG Chemicals, Asahi Kasei, Chi Mei Corporation, Formosa Plastics, KKPC, SABIC, Styron, Styrolution, BASF SE, and DuPont.

