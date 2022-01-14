Coastal Bank & Trust to Launch Digital Insurance Agency via Insuritas & North Carolina Bankers Association Partnership

Their new insurance agency is engineered to offer a full suite of auto, home, and small business insurance products to their customers.

EAST WINDSOR, CT, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Bank & Trust is launching an insurance agency with Insuritas, a full-service digital insurance agency platform, through a joint venture with Community Insurance Services LLC, a subsidiary of North Carolina Bankers Association (NCBA). The agency is engineered to offer a full suite of auto, home, and small business insurance products to their customers.

"Coastal Bank & Trust is always seeking opportunities to better benefit our customers," said Richard Jefferson, Coastal Bank & Trust President, and CEO. "Partnering with Community Insurance Services and Insuritas gives those looking for insurance a convenient and secure way to find the right coverage for the right price. We're excited to offer this service as another example of how Coastal Bank & Trust provides the tools needed to help customers, on a personal or business level, achieve their short and long-term financial goals."

The insurance agency will offer more than 40 carrier partners and will offer products including auto, home, business, pet, travel and more. "We're delighted to announce our relationship with Coastal Bank & Trust and are proud to have earned the opportunity to build, launch, and manage a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency for the bank and its customers," said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. "Through our unique partnership with the NCBA, the bank will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers' insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time."

NCBA President Peter Gwaltney noted; 'Building recurring fee income from helping customers and expanding customer wallet share will be increasingly important to our community banks, and this innovative partnership between the NCBA and Insuritas continues to allow our community bank members to provide a full-service insurance agency platform without the traditional capital, execution and reputation risks of buying or building a local agency.'

About Coastal Bank & Trust

Founded in April of 2009, Coastal Bank & Trust is the only full-service community bank headquartered in Jacksonville/Onslow County, North Carolina. The Bank offers financial products and services primarily focused on the retail customer and small- to medium-size businesses in Onslow and Carteret counties, as well as surrounding areas. Coastal Bank & Trust has offices in Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Richlands, and Morehead City, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.coastalbanknc.com.

About NCBA

The North Carolina Bankers Association brings together all categories of banking institutions that best represent the interests of our rapidly changing state. Proudly serving North Carolina's banking industry since 1897, the NCBA is the professional trade organization providing advocacy, leadership and support for its dynamic membership base. The Association has three subsidiaries, Centrant Community Capital, Community Bank Services (CBS) and Community Insurance Services (CIS). Centrant Community Capital provides permanent debt financing for workforce apartment communities and housing in several states. CBS offers insurance and employee benefit products, as well as other to the Association's members and publishes a quarterly magazine, Carolina Banker. CIS has been created to remove barriers that will enable our community banks to provide a full range of quality insurance options to their customers. For more information, visit www.ncbankers.org.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas' Embedded Agency as a Service' platform, is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 11M customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers, while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.