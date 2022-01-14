Oral Care Market Size to Surpass US$ 99.78 Billion by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global oral care market size is expected to surpass around USD 99.78 billion by 2030 and is expanding growth at a noteworthy CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The global oral care market was valued at USD 49.40 billion in 2021. The oral care market is predicted to grow due to the increased frequency of dental disorders is observed in both adults and children. The people's growing awareness of cosmetic dental treatment aids in improving aesthetics and preserving fresh breath, which is one of the major factors driving the demand for oral care products. The people frequently use cosmetic whitening treatments to improve the appearance of their teeth.



In order to meet the patients’ additional personal care demands, many dentists are now focused on delivering aesthetic spa treatments in addition to various conventional oral care products. During the dental operation process, this can lessen the patient’s dental-related anxiety triggers such as auditory, visual, and olfactory triggers, resulting in increased demand for associated dental cosmetic products. Furthermore, the availability of numerous 3D based video and graphics at dental spa clinics has aided in the construction of a luxurious experience for patients.

Report Scope of the Oral Care Market

Report Highlights Details Market Size in 2021 US$ 49.40 billion CAGR from 2021 to 2030 8.1 % Largest Revenue Holder North America Revenue Projection By 2028 US$ 85.07 Billion Companies Covered Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson, Colgate Palmolive Co., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KG Aa, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Lion Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Regional Snapshot

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment for oral care market in terms of region. This is due to people in this region becoming more aware of dental cleanliness and general oral health. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific oral care market is predicted to rise due to the increasing prevalence of dental disorders in countries such as India.

North America region is the fastest growing region in the oral care market. The people in industrialized countries, such as the U.S., are opting for newly created oral care products, such as innovative dental care products, due to rise in disposable income. Furthermore, the availability of experienced dental hygienists in the U.S. is likely to boost demand for the oral care products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising incidence of dental disorders

The people are facing various dental diseases such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and gum diseases. The dental disorders are significantly observed in the kids. The kids’ teeth are sensitive and require proper dental treatment. The market players have got opportunity for the development of new and innovative oral care products for kids. Many studies have revealed that 12%-13% people face tooth decay and gum decay problems. Thus, the rising incidence of dental disorders is driving the growth of oral care market during the forecast period.

Restraints

Lack of consumer awareness for herbal products

The developed regions such as North America and Europe are not aware about the herbal oral care products. The concept of herbal oral care products gained momentum in India. The top consumer goods market player of India, named as Patanjali, introduced herbal and organic oral care products in the Indian market. Gradually, the Asia-Pacific region has started to accept this kind of products. As a result, the lack of consumer awareness for herbal products is a restricting factor for the growth of oral care market.

Opportunities

Rising trend of online sales channel

The consumer goods industry has shifted towards the latest distribution channel known as online sales channel. The easy availability of products, time saving, wide variety of products, and high discounts are the factors driving the growth of online sales channel in the oral care market. The people are preferring to buy products online, rather than visiting retailers and pharmacies. The online sales channel also provides benefits to the consumers such as low-price products and free shipping. As a result, the rising trend of online sales channel is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of oral care market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Adverse effects of products

The teeth whitening, while an increasing trend in the oral care sector, has the potential to create certain negative side effects in customers. The tooth enamel can be irreversibly destroyed by using whitening solutions like teeth whitening pens on a regular basis. Also, during use, the teeth whitening chemical is likely to come into touch with the gum line, causing irritation and pain. As a result, the negative effects of teeth whitening products are a biggest challenge for the growth of oral care market.

Report Highlights

Based on the product type, the toothpaste segment dominated the global oral care market in 2020 with highest market share. The growth of toothpaste segment can be linked to the widespread use of toothpaste among people of all income levels. The several types of toothpaste, such as pastes, gels, and powder, gives consumers more alternatives, which increases demand.





Based on the sales channel, the specialty stores segment dominated the global oral care market in 2020 with highest market share. The specialty stores offer wide range of products with discounts and product specifications.





Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mouthwash

Dental Floss

Denture Care





By Age Group

Kids

Adults

Geriatric





By Application

Home

Dentistry

By Sales Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores &Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Sales Channel





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA

Rest of the World





