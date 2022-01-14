Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,290 in the last 365 days.

New American Consumer Institute Report Highlights the Dangers of Overregulating E-cigarette and Vaping Products

This study shows how policies that tax and ban e-cigarettes unquestionably produce poor health outcomes for American consumers. These are approaches policymakers should regret.”
— Steve Pociask
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a report, co-authored by Steve Pociask and Liam Sigaud entitled “How Regulations Endanger the Public Health: A Review of the Evidence on E-Cigarette Risks and Benefits, and Policy Missteps.”

With some lawmakers looking to impose restrictions, bans, and excessive taxes on these products, this report investigates the empirical evidence surrounding the consumer risks and benefits of e-cigarettes and vaping products relative to smoking tobacco. The following are the report’s findings:

• E-cigarettes and vaping products, while not totally safe, are significantly safer than smoking – 95% safer by some estimates;

• Studies also show these products are twice as effective in getting smokers to quit than other nicotine-based smoking cessation treatments;

• Excessive regulation of e-cigarettes and vapes not only ignores the prevailing scientific consensus on health risks, but they deter cigarette smokers from switching to safer alternatives and push vapers back to the pack; and

• Therefore, overregulating these proven harm reduction products will have serious health consequences for millions of American consumers who smoke.

The overwhelming empirical research is clear and shows that federal, state, and local governments are in a misguided pursuit that eliminates a safer choice for smokers. This report provides much-needed clarity on an issue of profound importance for public health. As the authors note -- “informed by rigorous research, the U.S. can better chart a responsible course that encourages smokers to seek safer substitutes and quit, while protecting our youth from the dangers of tobacco products."

You can find ACI’s report online.

For more information about the Institute, visit www.TheAmericanConsumer.Org or follow us on Twitter @ConsumerPal.

####

Steve Pociask
American Consumer Institute
+1 703-282-9400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

New American Consumer Institute Report Highlights the Dangers of Overregulating E-cigarette and Vaping Products

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.