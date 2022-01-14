Phenylalanine Market Report 2022, Increasing research & development initiatives by 2028 | Amazing Nutrition, NutraMarks

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Phenylalanine Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Phenylalanine is a naturally occurring amino acid that is present in most human body tissues. Its formula is C. It is an essential amino acid. This is one of the most common vitamins and is considered an important nutrient. However, people may be unaware of the essential nature of this vitamin. The pharmacological effects of phenylalanine are not yet fully understood. There are no clear benefits for newborns or adults with PKU, but older studies show that it may be beneficial in the treatment of symptoms of ADHD and depression. This substance also has a positive effect on the brain and is a precursor to the monoamine neurotransmitter dopamine. In general, a dietary supplement contains about 10 grams of phenylalanine in a single serving.

Major players operating in the global phenylalanine market include ACERBLEND INGREDIENTS, SiChuan Tongsheng Biopharmaceutical, Shijiazhuang Haitian, GSWEET, Jiahe Biotech, JIRONG PHARM, Jinghai Amino Acid, Bafeng Pharmaceutical, Livzon Group, Amino GmbH, KYOWA, Daesang, and Ajinomoto.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of vitiligo in the world is expected to drive the growth of the global phenylalanine market. For instance, according to MedlinePlus, around 1% of the worldwide population suffers from vitiligo. While phenylalanine is not an ideal solution for people with Parkinson's disease, there are some studies showing it to be beneficial for the treatment of this condition. The use of phenylalanine before meals can reduce the amount of food consumed. Furthermore, it is safe for most people and can help them lose weight. The increasing prevalence of depression in the world is estimated to propel the growth of the global phenylalanine market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly restricted the growth of several sectors in the world, including the global phenylalanine market. Moreover, lockdown measures in several nations and transport restrictions, along with the absence of skilled labor in the productions plants also affected the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

• North America is expected to hold a major share of the global phenylalanine market, owing to the increasing prevalence of Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), the current incidence of ADHD in the U.S. is around 4.4%.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global phenylalanine market, owing to the increasing prevalence of vitiligo in the region. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the incidence of vitiligo in India is around 0.25% to 4%.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

