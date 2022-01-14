Influenza Vaccines Market 2021 – 2028: Analysis, Competitor landscape, Top Vendors like Seqirus Vaccines Limited

Influenza Vaccines Market

Influenza vaccines, also called flu jabs, protect the human body from the disease caused by influenza viruses.

Overview

Influenza vaccines, also called flu jabs, protect the human body from the disease caused by influenza viruses. These are typically produced twice a year and protect against several types of the viruses. Due to changes in the viruses, new vaccine versions are developed every two years to combat the spread of infection. The current flu vaccine is not effective in protecting against influenza. However, the latest generation of flu vaccines is being developed to increase protection. They are called quadrivalent and will contain a B/Phuket/3073/2013-like virus and a D/Colorado/06/2017-like virus. Currently, there are no approved trivalent vaccines for the disease, so it is crucial to receive at least two doses.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global influenza vaccines market include MedImmmune LLC, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Seqirus Vaccines Limited, BioCryst, Novavax, Moderna Therapeutics, and FluGen.

Drivers

The growing prominence of influenza vaccines to prevent infections on the heels of government initiatives is expected to foster growth of the influenza vaccines market throughout the forecast period.

In addition to this, increasing investments in the biotechnology sector to improve vaccine efficacy are expected to boost the growth of the influenza vaccines market during the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Debacle

The global influenza vaccines market showed an upward trend due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic-fueled rise in health consciousness has instigated a large portion of the population to get immunized against various seasonal infections. However, the market’s business is one to watch in the projected timeframe as industries start to revamp their production capabilities and the vaccination tally rises.

Key Takeaways

The global influenza vaccines market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 % during the forecast period owing to the improving efficacy of these vaccines and increasing government initiatives. For instance, in December 2021, Moderna announced positive results from its clinical trial on an mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccine, concluding that gene-based vaccines have the potential to overcome the shortcomings in the vaccine development process.

Across the geographical horizons, the North American region is at the pole position in the global influenza vaccines market on the heels of the high prevalence of seasonal influenza infections in children and the annual immunization programs organized by governments.

In the runner-up spot, the Asia Pacific region is viewed as a future ace in the global influenza vaccines market on account of high adoption in Japan and growing government initiatives to increase awareness over seasonal infections.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

‣ SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. ‣By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

‣Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

‣Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

‣By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

‣Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

‣Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

‣To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

