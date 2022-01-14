Orthobiologics Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 8,708.4 Mn by 2028 | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Orthobiologics Market

Orthobiologics is a form of regenerative medicine that utilizes substances found naturally within the body to treat musculoskeletal injuries and disease.

Market Overview:

Orthobiologics is a form of regenerative medicine that utilizes substances found naturally within the body to treat musculoskeletal injuries and disease. These substances can include cells, tissues, growth factors, and components of the blood. Physicians trained in orthobiologics can access these naturally occurring substances and use them to treat conditions and stimulate healing. These treatments can improve musculoskeletal function and reduce pain. Orthobiologics are derived from cadaver bone. They are commonly injected into a joint or tendon to speed up recovery. Some of these are animal-derived, like platelet-rich plasma. Others are used by other patients. While these treatments can speed healing, they aren't a good choice for everyone. It's important to consult a physician about which treatment option is right. These therapies aren't right for everyone.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global orthobiologics market include NuVasive Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Exactec Inc., Johnson and Johnson (J&J), Arthrex, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Wright Medical Group, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and Stryker Corporation.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of fractures in the world is expected to enhance the growth of the global orthobiologics market. For instance, according to The Lancet, in 2019 there were around 178 million fracture cases in the world. The most common orthobiologic is platelet-rich plasma. This procedure is done in the exam room of a clinic. In this procedure, blood is drawn from a patient and spun quickly in a machine. As the blood spins, it separates into its various components. The resulting product is then placed into the area where it is needed most. A few different types of these treatments are used to treat bone fractures. In many cases, patients will benefit from multiple treatment options. Some patients may need a combination of surgical procedures and physical therapy, and others may require a combination of both. In either case, doctors will determine the best course of treatment for each patient. A doctor's choice of orthobiologic therapy will depend on a patient's symptoms and the severity of their injury. They will also discuss any medications that may be necessary. In some cases, it is better to try a natural treatment, such as chiropractic care. Increasing usage of orthobiologic treatments by orthopedics globally is estimated to boost the growth of the global orthobiologics market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the coronavirus pandemic, the increasing COVID positive cases in the world negatively affected the growth of the global orthobiologics market. Moreover, lockdown measures in several nations, along with transport restrictions have also restrained the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global orthobiologics market is assessed to increase at a CAGR of 4.5%, owing to increasing product launches by key market players in the world. For instance, Bioventus introduced OSTEOAMP SELECT Fibers for patients suffering from an injury in the spine, and foot, and ankle.

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global orthobiologics market, owing to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic hospitals in the region. For instance, according to Definitive Healthcare, there are over 30,500 orthopedic surgeons in the U.S.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global orthobiologics market, owing to the increasing usage of orthopedic treatments and surgeons in the region. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region is assessed to enhance the growth of the market.

