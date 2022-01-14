Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market Future Business Opportunities 2022-2028 | TapImmune, Merck, BrightPath Biotherapeutics

Peptide Cancer Vaccine Market

Peptide cancer vaccines aid to elicit and expand tumor-specific T-cells capable of controlling or eradicating tumor

Market Overview:

The development of a peptide-cancer vaccine combines tumor antigens and peptide adjuvant. This approach falls under the defined-antigen category, which includes DNA and RNA vaccines. Peptide vaccines are among the most immunogenic approaches and have the potential to induce T-cell responses. Therefore, they are being developed in high quantities. However, further research is needed to determine which dietary peptides will induce the highest T cell response. There are many challenges in developing a peptide-based cancer vaccine, such as its poor immunogenicity. Because they lack immunogenicity, peptide-based vaccines need strong adjuvants and immune stimulants. the phospholipid-based peptide is considered the best candidate for immunotherapy, but a peptide-conjugated peptide is a better candidate for clinical trials. It is a combination of two molecules that stimulate the T-cell response to the peptides.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global peptide cancer vaccine market include Enzo Life Science, BrightPath Biotherapeutics, OncoTherapy Science, Immatics, Generex Biotechnology, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Sellas, TapImmune, VAXON Biotech, and Boston Biomedical.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of cancer in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global peptide cancer vaccine market. For instance, according to Union for International Cancer Control, in 2020, there were around 19.3 million cases in the world. One common problem with peptide-based vaccines is their toxicity, especially to the immune system. Short peptides bind to non-professional APCs and lack the secondary signaling machinery to activate T cells fully. In addition, these peptides are HLA-type restricted and are less likely to produce immune tolerance. Finally, a phospholipid-based mutated peptide is more likely to be eliminated quickly by the body. Recent studies have shown that a peptide-based cancer vaccine induces T-cell responses, which are necessary for the body to fight tumors. A phospholipid-based peptide cancer vaccine has shown promising results. Increasing investment in the global healthcare sector is estimated to enhance the growth of the global peptide cancer vaccine market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the pandemic, the global peptide cancer vaccine market witnesses a significant reduction in growth. The increasing COVID positive cases have made the global healthcare sectors shift their focus in reducing the spread of the disease, which resulted in the delay of treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of other chronic conditions, like cancer.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global peptide cancer vaccine market is assessed to increase at a CAGR of 13.24%, owing to increasing product launches by key market players in the world. For instance, in March 2021, eTheRNA received a grant of US$ 7.8 million from the European Commission in order to accelerate the development of mRNA vaccines for curing cervical cancers.

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global peptide cancer vaccine market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key market players in the region. For instance, in November 2020, Moderna Inc. launched interim data from the expanding cohort of the ongoing Phase 1 study of its mRNA personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) called mRNA-4157.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global peptide cancer vaccine market, owing to the increasing provenance of chronic diseases such as cancer in the region. Moreover, increasing investments in the healthcare sector are assessed to propel market growth.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

