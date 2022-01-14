Nucleic Acid Testing Market Technological Advancements & Competitive Insights to 2028

Nucleic Acid Testing Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Nucleic Acid Testing Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Market Overview:

Nucleic acids are large biomolecules made up of nucleotides. These monomers contain a nitrogenous base, a phosphate group, and five-carbon sugar. This structure is essential for the functioning of cell membranes and for maintaining DNA integrity. Although nucleic acids are the basis for life, they are also the source of disease and the cause of many types of cancer. Read on to learn more about the properties and role of nucleic acids in health and disease. Nucleic acids are composed of chains of nucleotides. Each nucleotide has a specific role in the assembly of nucleic acids. As such, each nucleotide is a separate, distinct molecule. The three-dimensional structure of nucleotides makes it easier for cells to make polymers. As such, nucleotides are vital for the functioning of cells. DNA is the master blueprint for life. It contains four nitrogen-containing bases, adenine, guanine, cytosine, and uracil. The nitrogen molecule acts as a base in nucleic acids and can bind with hydrogen, oxygen, and carbon molecules. It also contains a single hydroxyl group. These differences make the structure of nucleic acids unique. However, it's important to note that deoxyribonucleic acid is more abundant than its RNA cousin.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global nucleic acid testing market include Illumina Inc., Hologic Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Grifols SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMérieux SA, Dickinson, and Company,

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in the world is expected to augment the growth of the global nucleic acid testing market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, every year around 3 to 5 million cases of influenza happen every year globally. In addition to RNA, nucleic acids also contain amino acids. RNA is a monomer, while DNA is a double strand. The bases of DNA are numbered one to five, and they form complementary pairs with other bases on the same strand. This allows the RNA to fold, resulting in a DNA molecule. This structure is essential for carrying out specific functions within the cell. Its role is to store genetic information in the body. The increasing prevalence of biotechnology labs in the world is assessed to increase the growth of the global nucleic acid testing market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were significant changes in the global economy that affected the growth in every sector. However, owing to the increasing prevalence of clinical trials during the pandemic, in order to find accurate treatments, boosted the growth of the global nucleic acid testing market.

Key Takeaways:

The size of the global nucleic acid testing market is assessed to grow at a CAGR of 8%, owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in the world. For instance, according to World Health Organization, around 37.7 million individuals in the world was suffering from HIV.

North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global nucleic acid testing market, owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as influenza in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, there were around 34,800 cases of HIV in the US.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth owing to the increasing prevalence of biotechnology labs in the region. Moreover, the increasing expansion by key market players in the region is assessed to boost the market.

