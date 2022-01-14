Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2022-2028 | Sanofi S.A., CSL Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market

Influenza is contagious respiratory disease that is caused by influenza viruses and can lead to hospitalization and even death in certain severe cases

Market Overview:

Seasonal influenza vaccines, or influenza (flu) vaccines, are vaccines used to protect against influenza viruses. Influenza vaccines are the mainstay of efforts to reduce the substantial health burden from seasonal influenza. Most vaccines are given with a needle, usually in the arm, but there also is also a nasal spray flu vaccine. Two types of influenza vaccine are available, such as inactivated influenza vaccines and live attenuated influenza vaccines. Influenza virus travels through respiratory droplets and it is contagious. It can also spread from one person to another while talking or due to physical contact. Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate in all parts of the world. Thus, there is an increasing demand for seasonal influenza vaccines worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global seasonal influenza vaccines market are CSL Limited, Sanofi S.A., Medimmune, LLC, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for seasonal influenza vaccines across the world is expected to boost growth of the seasonal influenza vaccines market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 190 million flu vaccines have been distributed in the United States for the 2020-21 flu season, as compared to 174 million in the 2019-20 flu season.

Moreover, increasing incidence of seasonal influenza infection worldwide is expected to aid in the growth of the seasonal influenza vaccines market. For instance, CDC estimates that flu has resulted in 9 to 41 million illnesses, 140,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations, and 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected routine vaccination campaigns and programs conducted around the world, in both developing and developed countries. Moreover, flu vaccination rates have increased significantly during the pandemic due to several factors. Furthermore, growing awareness among people about the higher risk of getting infected with COVID-19 has also increased the demand for seasonal influenza vaccines. This in turn is expected to augment the growth of the seasonal influenza vaccines market.

Key Takeaways:

The seasonal influenza vaccines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0 % during the forecast period due to the increasing research and development and increasing number of clinical trials worldwide. For instance, in April 2019, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced the launch of a Phase I clinical trial to evaluate a universal influenza vaccine candidate, called H1ssF_3928, in healthy volunteers. Moreover, in June 2019, NIH launched clinical trial of universal influenza vaccine candidate.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the seasonal influenza vaccines market due to increasing incidence of seasonal influenza infection, increasing demand for seasonal influenza vaccines, increasing number of clinical trials, and frequent approvals. For instance, in October 2021, the Food and Drug Administrant (FDA) approved FLUCELVAX cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine for an expanded age indication for children as young as 6 months of age. It is indicated for any patient who is eligible to receive an influenza vaccine in the United States.

