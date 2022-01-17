Top Product Innovations appoints John Stacks as Vice President - Commercial Sales
TPI, producer of the best-in-class Phenomenal Aire™ IAQ product line, names John Stacks as Vice President - Commercial Sales to drive company growth
We are delighted to welcome John to the company. His proven commercial capability is a vital component in enabling TPI to achieve its ambitious planned growth over the next three years.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Product Innovations (TPI), an IAQ solution provider rapidly establishing itself as a market leader across North America, and with strong international expansion ambitions, has appointed John Stacks as the company’s Vice President - Commercial Sales. His appointment became effective October 18, 2021.
— Alan Rosenberg, CEO at TPI
John brings a wealth of market development expertise to TPI with a career spanning 30 years and executive sales and marketing roles at a variety of companies; from disruptive start-ups through to global market leaders. As the company actively enters new customer markets and geographies, John’s proven abilities in strategically developing customer markets will drive growth at TPI.
As well as managing the commercial sales strategy for TPI’s Phenomenal Aire™ IAQ product line, John is also responsible for the company’s partner offering from NJK Precision.
Combining the fresher, cleaner air capabilities provided by Phenomenal Aire™, through its advanced Needlepoint Clusters™ technology, with the new airflow measuring solution from NJK Precision, TPI differentiates its customer offering through advanced human comfort and air quality, reduced operating costs, and improved environmental performance.
Commenting on his appointment, John states “From my long time in the industry, I recognize TPI as having a rare market opportunity. Being able to deliver a solution that is both good for business and good for the environment is a combination that is generating significant and widespread interest across the markets that TPI operates within.”
John takes responsibility for management of both commercial market Manufacturer Representatives and major end user customers across North America. As an expert in partner program strategies, a key component of John’s role is to build on the current base of loyal partners and sign-up new partners that results in coast-to-coast coverage.
About TPI
Founded in 2012, TPI has become a market leader in the provision of IAQ solutions within HVAC systems that can be fitted both within new HVAC systems or retrofitted into existing systems.
Its products produce ions to clean indoor air. The ions are generated by Needlepoint Clusters™ and released into the HVAC airstream. As the ions come in contact with particles they become bonded together. This process is known as agglomeration. The process occurs repeatedly. Particulates join to become clusters of particulates. Each time a particulate joins a cluster, the cluster grows making it easier to capture and filter from the air. The Phenomenal Aire™ range cleans air without creating harmful levels of ozone or other byproducts.
TPI is also a strategic NJK Precision partner. Inspired by proven aviation and automotive technologies, NJK Precision has developed a new airflow measuring station that is completely different from the methods that have been used in the HVAC industry for a generation. The result is an airflow measuring station that is not subject to the same inaccuracy, placement restrictions, low flow limitations, pressure drop issues, and size restrictions that are inherent in other airflow measurement methods.
