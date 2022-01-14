(Video) Iranian Teachers Protest in 30 Provinces

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, educators and teachers across Iran staged protest gatherings. Rallies and demonstrations by teachers took place despite widespread security measures and the presence of large numbers of security forces and plainclothes agent. In addition to Tehran, the gathering of teachers and educators were held in the cities of Tabriz, Jolfa, Urmia, Bukan, Sardasht, Miandoab, Isfahan, Shahreza, Kashan, Ardabil, Karaj, Ilam, Abdanan, Ganaveh, Shahrekord, Lordegan, Boroujen, Mashhad, Demonstrators chanted slogans such as: “Imprisoned teachers must be released,” “Teachers, stand up to end discrimination,” “The government is betraying, the parliament is supporting,” “Teachers die, but they will not accept humiliation,” Maryam Rajavi: They do not care the least for people’s welfare and health but only think of preserving their evil rule. In the city of Ahvaz, the SSF attacked the teachers and beat them up. The repressive forces arrested four teachers in Mashhad, six in Ahvaz, three in Bushehr, and several others in Tehran and Shiraz. In the last few years, there have been many significant protests and uprisings in Iran. The first such protests began in December 2017 and lasted through much of the following month, spreading to well over 100 cities and towns along the way. Maryam Rajavi: So long as the criminal mullahs rule Iran, discrimination, poverty, unemployment, inflation, and corruption persist. (NCRI) collected official records and eyewitness reports from the frontlines of the protest and determined that over 1,500 peaceful activists and innocent bystanders had been killed in mass shooting incidents around the country.

Reports of protests have been received from 116 cities in 30 provinces in Iran. The scheduled rallies took place outside of the regime’s parliament in Tehran.

The only solution for the crises in Iran is to end religious fascism and establish democracy and the people’s national sovereignty."” — Maryam Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Imprisoned teachers must be released,” “Teachers, stand up to end discrimination,” “Teachers are imprisoned, looters are free,” “Government betrays, Parliament supports”This morning, Thursday, January 13, 2022, educators and teachers across Iran staged protest gatherings. Rallies and demonstrations by educators and teachers took place despite widespread security measures and the presence of large numbers of security forces and plainclothes agents.As of noon today, Reports of protest rallies have been received from 116 cities in 30 provinces in Iran. The scheduled rallies took place outside of Majlis, the regime’s parliament in Tehran.In addition to Tehran, the gathering of teachers and educators were held in the cities of Tabriz, Jolfa, Urmia, Bukan, Sardasht, Miandoab, Isfahan, Homayun-shahr, Shahreza, Kashan, Najafabad, Semirom, Ardabil, Karaj, Ilam, Abdanan, Ganaveh, Shahrekord, Lordegan, Boroujen, Mashhad, Neyshabur, Kashmar, Bojnurd, Shirvan, Ahvaz, Izeh, Andimeshk, Khorramshahr, Omidiyeh, Behbahan, Shooshtar, Jayezan, Mahshahr, Masjed Soleyman, Zanjan, Abhar, Khodabandeh, Semnan, Shiraz, Arsenjan, Lamerd, Zarindasht, Qazvin, Buin Zahra, Qom, Sanandaj, Saqez, Bijar, Marivan, Dehgolan, Baneh, Kamyaran, Marivan, Qorveh, Kerman, Sirjan, Sharbabak, Kermanshah, Islamabad-e-Gharb, Harsin, Yasuj, Gachsaran, Gorgan, Rasht, Lahijan, Rezvanshahr, Langerud, Khorramabad, Borujerd, Delfan, Pol Dokhtar, Dorud, Romeshgan, Aligudarz, Sari, Neka, Chalus, Nowshahr, Babol, Arak, Bandar Abbas, Hamedan, Nahavand, Malayer, and Yazd.Demonstrators chanted slogans such as: “Imprisoned teachers must be released,” “Teachers, stand up to end discrimination,” “We have heard too many promises, we have not seen justice,” “The government is betraying, the parliament is supporting,” “Teacher, shout your demands,” “Teachers die, but they will not accept humiliation,” “Neither surrender nor compromise,” “Teachers are imprisoned, looters are free,” “Every teacher’s slogan is against oppression,” and “Free education is the right of Iran’s children.”By dispatching plainclothes agents and female members of the state security force (SSF), the regime tried to prevent teachers from holding their gathering and prevent others from joining them.In the city of Ahvaz, the SSF attacked the teachers and beat them up. The repressive forces arrested four teachers in Mashhad, six in Ahvaz, three in Bushehr, and several others in Tehran and Shiraz.Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , praised the protesting teachers and educators, adding that the teachers of Iran stepped up their protests by chants of “Teachers, rise up to eliminate discrimination” and “Free all imprisoned teachers.”By persisting in their rights, they are teaching the lesson of resistance against oppression and oppressors. Mrs. Rajavi underscored that so long as the criminal mullahs rule Iran, discrimination, poverty, unemployment, inflation, and corruption persist. They do not care the least for people’s welfare and health but only think of preserving their evil rule. The only solution for the crises in Iran is to end religious fascism and establish democracy and the people’s national sovereignty. Repression is never stronger than the solidarity among all Iranians in rising up for freedom, she added.BackgroundThe Iranian regime is a theocratic state based on the velayat-e faqih principle (absolute clerical rule). Iran’s authoritarian rulers violently clamp down on popular demands, including calls for greater personal freedoms and equality.Since early 1980, Iranians have demonstrated against the violations of their fundamental rights and demanded freedom and democracy.In the last few years, there have been many significant protests and uprisings in Iran. The first such protests began in December 2017 and lasted through much of the following month, spreading to well over 100 cities and towns along the way.The slogans of the protests included “death to the dictator” and “death to Rouhani,” in reference to the regime’s supreme leader and the so-called reformist president, respectively.Another major uprising was in November 2019, when the regime’s announcement of gasoline price hikes sparked renewed outrage among Iranian people who had already been driven into deep and widespread poverty.Viewing the announcement as a clear sign of the regime’s self-interest and disregard for its people’s essential needs, citizens of nearly 200 cities and towns took to the streets to once again call for the removal of the existing government in its entirety.The November 2019 uprising lasted for several days before its participants scattered in the face of incessant gunfire from security forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).Amnesty International issued a report in the wake of the unrest that confirmed that the IRGC had been shooting to kill. A later report noted that months of torture had awaited many of the thousands of arrested individuals during the uprising.The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) collected official records and eyewitness reports from the frontlines of the protest and determined that over 1,500 peaceful activists and innocent bystanders had been killed in mass shooting incidents around the country.The same findings revealed that at least 12,000 arrests were carried out during the uprising, making it all but certain that the death toll would grow as activists were subjected to torture, denied medical treatment, and tried for vaguely defined capital offenses

Demonstrators chanted slogans such as: “Imprisoned teachers must be released,” “Teachers, stand up to end discrimination,” “We have heard too many promises.