Aviation Cyber Security Market is Projected to be Worth US$ 6,810.3 Mn by 2027 | Airbus SE, BAE Systems Inc., Raytheon

New Research Study on Aviation Cyber Security Market discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Aviation Cyber Security market was valued at US$ 4,180.8 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 6,810.3 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2021 and 2027.

Aviation cyber security is defined as a cyber-threat to the aviation system, which can come from a variety of mediums such as emails, social media, instant messaging, instant messengers, and websites. Aviation cyber security is created by looking at the aviation sector and developing a tailored approach to it. The first step in creating a cyber-security programme for the airline industry is to develop a vulnerability assessment tool. These tools are designed to identify any potential issues that can be exploited by hackers who want to gain access to specific information within the aircraft or the networks associated with the aircraft.

One of the primary concerns affecting the aviation industry's business is the rising frequency of cyber-attacks. According to Reuters, a Polish plane was grounded in June 2015 due to a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, according to airline officials. These cyber-attacks have resulted in a significant demand for cyber security solutions in the aviation industry, which is one of the primary drivers of the worldwide aviation cyber security market.

Aviation Cyber Security Market Top Growing Key Players -

· Airbus SE

· BAE Systems Inc.

· F-Secure Corporation

· General Dynamics Corporation

· Harris Corporation

· Palo Alto Networks Inc.

· Raytheon Company

· General Electric Company

· Computer Sciences Corporation

· BluVector Inc.

· Thales Group and Rockwell Collins Inc

Market Drivers -

The aviation business is one of the most important industries for data storage and highly secret data, which is mostly used by air traffic control, airports, and airline firms. Because of technology like Wi-Fi, cyber attackers may readily access data in the aviation business, the industry is becoming more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. For both ground and flight operations, the aviation sector is heavily reliant on computers. The security of these airline systems has a direct impact on the airlines' operational safety and efficiency, as well as an indirect impact on their financial health. Cyber attacks are becoming more common, causing businesses to lose customers, reputation, and market share. These episodes are becoming increasingly severe on a daily basis. These threats making aviation companies to invest in aviation cyber security software.

Market Trends -

The introduction of networked aircraft has enhanced their vulnerability to cyber threats. Solution providers are focusing on giving advanced cyber security solutions to aviation industries in order to prevent cyber risks. Airlines are introducing advanced cyber security solutions to secure IT infrastructure and systems from cyber attacks, which will aid them in securing vital infrastructure and lowering the likelihood of cyber threats, which can result in significant financial losses in the aviation industry. As a result, the aviation industry is seeing a surge in demand for cyber security solutions such as vulnerability management, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, and unified threat management. The market for aviation cyber security is predicted to increase as a result of this factor.

Aviation Cyber Security Market Taxonomy -

By Deployment Type

· Cloud/Hosted

· On-premise

By Security Type

· Endpoint Security

· Network Security

· Application Security

· Cloud Security

· Wireless Security

· Others

By Solution

· Antivirus and Anti-Malware

· Firewall, Data Loss Prevention

· Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

· Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention System

· Identity and Access Management (IAM)

· Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC)

· Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

· Others

By Service

· Managed Services

· Professional Services

By Region

· North America

· Latin America

· Western Europe

· Eastern Europe

· Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

· Japan

· Middle East and Africa

Methodology of Research -

The accurate information in the Aviation Cyber Security market research is supplied in the shape of diagrams and pie graphs for the convenience of readers. The overall presentation of the report is interesting, with a basic structure, arrangements, and specific data based on reassurance and awareness. Administrators, major actors on the lookout, topographical division, product type and depiction, and market end-customer applications were all analysed by the investigation team. For each segment and region, it calculates transaction revenues. The report's goal is to give a more complete view of the current situation, the economic slump, and COVID-19's impact on the overall business.

