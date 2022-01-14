Gypsum Board market Is Projected To Rise At A Cagr Of 11.8% During 2028 | Saint-Gobain, United Mining Industries

Gypsum Board Market

Gypsum board is used as partitions and linings of walls, ceilings, roofs and floors.

Market Overview:

Gypsum board is used as partitions and linings of walls, ceilings, roofs and floors. It is used to form panels made of gypsum plaster pressed between two thick sheets of paper. The gypsum core in gypsum board is water-resistant. The paper cover is also waterproof. Gypsum board are strong, durable and offer great structural integrity for the building along with sound dampening and resistance to fire.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global gypsum board market include, Arcat, Inc., Gulf Gypsum Board, Gypsemna, Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, Knauf, Baier Group, Saint-Gobain, Taishan Gypsum Co., Ltd., United Mining Industries, and Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Significant growth in the construction sector is expected to propel growth of the global gypsum board market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in February 2020, there were 1,464,000, building permits, 1,599,000 housing starts, and 1,316,000, housing completions in the U.S.

Moreover, increasing investment in manufacture of gypsum boards is also expected to propel growth of the global gypsum board market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Privatization and Investment Board, Government of Libya, announced the launch of 61 investment projects in nine sectors/sub sectors across the country which includes Al-Jabal Factory for the manufacture of gypsum boards.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:48pm CET, 10 December 2021, there have been 267,865,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,285,888 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 9 December 2021, a total of 8,158,815,265 vaccine doses have been administered. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the construction sector, which in turn is expected to impact growth of the global gypsum board market. The main disruption is in the supply chain and labor force.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global gypsum board market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in February 2020, Georgia-Pacific Gypsum partnered with BIMsmith, a building product research platform, to provide a suite of free cloud tools for architects and designers.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global gypsum board market is segmented into:

Wallboard

Ceiling Board

Interior Wall

Exterior Wall

Tile Base

Accent Wall

Movable Partition

On the basis of category, the global gypsum board market is segmented into:

Regular Gypsum Board

Type X Gypsum Board

