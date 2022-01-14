Enterprise SSD Market Expected to Generate $46.89 Billion By 2030 at 10.2% CAGR | In-Depth Analysis with Top Key Players

Enterprise SSD Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reduction in ASP of NAND flash memory, growing adoption of Data center applications, and Surge in investment in High-end cloud segment drive the growth of the global enterprise SSD market. Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise SSD market generated $17.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $46.89 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Himanshu Jangra, a Lead Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research, stated, “The global enterprise SSD market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to increase in demand for reliable, energy-efficient, and high input/output performance, especially in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Furthermore, rise in adoption of high-end cloud computing technology by prime enterprise sector in these regions is anticipated to notably contribute toward the market growth”.

COVID-19 Scenario:

1. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic hampered the global enterprise SSD market due to restrictions on international import & export and disrupted supply chain.

2. The industry faced several challenges such as lack of health & security resources, deliverables, and contractual obligations, due to which several companies postponed or canceled their projects to deal with the losses.

3. On the other hand, due to the global adoption of work from home culture, the demand for cloud computing solutions increased significantly. This is expected to boost the demand for enterprise SSDs.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global enterprise SSD market based on technology, storage, interface, by enterprise size, application, and region. Based on storage, the under 500GB segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the 500GB-3TB segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the data center servers segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Major Market Players:

1. Intel Corporation

2. Micron Technology Inc.

3. Kingston Technology Corp.

4. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

5. Microsemi

6. SK Hynix Inc.

7. Seagate Technology PLC

8. Viking Technology

9. Toshiba Corp

10. Western Digital Corp.

