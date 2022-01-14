Liquid Chocolates market exhibiting a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period (2019-2027) | Nestle S.A.

Liquid Chocolates Market

Liquid chocolate is one of the popular food ingredient used as topping to different desserts or can be mixed with milk beverages to add sweet flavor.

Market Overview:

Competitive Landscape:

Nestle S.A., The Hershey Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, Monin, R. Torre & Company, Amoretti, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, Walden Farms, AH!LASKA, Olam International, CEMOI, Baronie Group, Blommer Chocolate Company, NATRA, and Barry Callebaut among others

Key Drivers

Growing awareness regarding health benefits of chocolate is driving growth of the liquid chocolates market. Dark chocolate are gaining popularity as its consumption protects the skin against sun damage, increases skin hydration, improve blood flow to the skin, and enhance brain functioning. Increasing chocolate syrups to decorate & provide taste to variety of bakery & confectionary products is again fostering growth of the market.

Increasing investment for expanding production of liquid chocolate by key player is again fostering growth of the market. For instance, in June 2018, Cargill has invested €12 million (US$13.8 million) in a new liquid chocolate production line at its Mouscron production facility in Belgium. This additional investment brings the total investment of the site up to €47 million (US$54.3 million).

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

After the COVID-19 virus began to spread, food &beverage industries moved decisively in order to protect their employees and secure supply chains. During initial days, the market and grocery stores were closed but later it has created a massive spike in online grocery delivery. However, key players are looking for adopting various strategies for reimagining and reforming their business in the market.

Key Takeaways:

The liquid chocolates market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.42% over the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of bakery and confectionary products and expansion of supermarket &hypermarkets around the globe.

North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high sale of liquid chocolate during occasions and festivals such as Easter, Valentine’s Day, Halloween, and Christmas. According to the International Housewares Association, in 2017, the U.S. retail sales of chocolate products was highest during Easter with a value of US$ 935 million, followed by Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Halloween, and other similar public holidays/occasions with values US$ 776 million, US$ 524 million, US$ 383 million, and US$ 12 million, respectively.

MARKET TAXONOMY

On the basis of product type, the global liquid chocolates market is segmented into:

White Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

