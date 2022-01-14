Party inspection commission disciplines officials

VIETNAM, January 14 -

The 11th session of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission was held in Hà Nội on January 12-13. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission meted out disciplinary measures against numerous officials during its 11th session in Hà Nội on January 12-13.

The commission found the Party Delegation of the Cần Thơ municipal People’s Committee had violated Party principles, regulations and working rules, shown a lack of responsibility, and loosened leadership that resulted in wrongdoings in procurement of medical equipment, medicines and the upgrade of hospitals.

Such violations caused serious consequences and huge damage to the State budget, and hurt the prestige of the municipal Party organisations and administration.

The commission decided to give a warning to Võ Thành Thống, deputy minister of planning and investment, former vice secretary of the Cần Thơ municipal Party Committee, former secretary of the Party delegation of the Cần Thơ municipal People’s Committee and former chairman of the Cần Thơ municipal People’s Committee; and Lê Văn Tâm, former vice secretary of the Party Delegation and former permanent vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

The Party Committee of the municipal Health Department for 2015-2020 was also given a warning.

The commission reprimanded the Party delegation of the Cần Thơ municipal People’s Committee for 2016-2021 and several incumbent and former officials including Nguyễn Văn Hồng, member of the municipal Party Committee and vice chairman of the municipal People's Committee.

The inspection commission confirmed the violation of Party principles and working regulations and wrongdoings in the use and management of finances, assets and in the fight against smuggling committed by the standing board of the Party Committee of the border guard force in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu in 2015-2020 and 2020-2025.

The commission gave a warning to the standing board of the Party Committee of the Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu border guard force in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures, as well as to Commander Lt Colonel Nguyễn Hùng Sơn, Party Secretary and Political Commissar Colonel Đinh Quốc Tuấn, and Deputy Commander Colonel Nguyễn Văn Tiến.

Several other high-ranking officers were also given warnings.

In addition, the commission requested the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider disciplinary measures for former Commander of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu border guard force Colonel Pham Van Phong, along with Lương Thanh Hải, former member of the Nghệ An provincial Party Committee and former head of the provincial Committee on Ethnic Affairs for violating Party regulations and State laws while implementing a project for the Ơ Đu ethnic group's socio-economic development.

The commission required the Party delegation at the Ministry of Construction in the 2016-2021 tenure to review and draw lesson from mistakes in HR, making policy, SOE equitisation and State capital divestment. — VNS