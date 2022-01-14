Protein Engineering Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Protein Engineering Market Trends – Increasing outsourcing by developed economies to reduce the overall expenditure

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Protein Engineering Market is expected to reach USD 6.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing adoption of protein-based drugs compared to non-protein drugs. In addition, growing initiatives of the government, such as funding to encourage the research activities or increasing investments for the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market's growth.

Biopharmaceutical companies are extensively investing in the research and development of protein engineering to obtain cost-effective and efficient products with enhanced productivity and better patient outcomes.

Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Protein Engineering market.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. With the spread of the COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the need for the vaccine, resulting in increased research and development of the vaccine and drug testing. The government worldwide is investing a substantial amount of funds in the research and development. The Protein engineering market is expected to get significantly affected due to the numerous kinds of research carried out in this field.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Rational Protein Design segment dominated the market with a share of 53.2% in 2019 due to the increasing utilization of bioinformatics software for the analysis of protein.

The Monoclonal Antibodies accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing investments in the R & D to develop therapeutically advanced monoclonal antibodies.

The Instruments dominated the market with a share of 56.3% in 2019 owing to the technological developments of the instruments.

The Biopharmaceutical Companies dominated the End-User segment due to the growing adoption of the advanced protein engineering processes.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Protein Engineering market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Key participants include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporations, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, Codexis, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, and GE Healthcare, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Protein Engineering Market on the basis of Technology, Protein Type, Product, End-User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Directed Evolution

Rational Protein Design

Hybrid approach

Protein Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vaccines

Growth Hormones

Monoclonal Antibodies

Coagulation factors

Interferon

Colony Stimulating Factors

Others

Product Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software & Services

Instruments

Consumables

End-User Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

