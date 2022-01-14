Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,501 in the last 365 days.

Pia welcomes landmark law that seeks to speed up adoption process

PHILIPPINES, January 14 - Press Release January 13, 2022

Pia welcomes landmark law that seeks to speed up adoption process

"A loving and caring family for every abandoned, neglected, and orphaned child could soon become a reality."

Thus said Senator Pia S. Cayetano, as she welcomed the signing of the Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act, or Republic Act No. 11642.

"The new law simplifies the country's domestic adoption system by making it administrative in nature, and streamlining the processes and requirements," said Cayetano, an adoptive mother, and a co-author and co-sponsor of the measure.

She noted that the law will establish the National Authority for Child Care (NACC), an agency under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) that will exclusively handle all adoption, foster care, and other alternative child care cases, and will have its own personnel.

The establishment of the NACC and the streamlining of the adoption procedures were among the major amendments introduced by Cayetano to the final version of the measure.

"These reforms seek to speed up adoption proceedings while ensuring the best interest of the child. I know this law will save so many parents and children from the heartbreak of waiting and waiting for their adoption to be final," she stressed.

"I started work on placing abandoned and neglected children in temporary homes over 10 years ago, which resulted in the passage of the Foster Care Act (RA 10165). This Domestic Adoption law which I have actively worked on for over five years completes the structural reforms that are needed to ensure that every child in need can have a home to call his/her own," noted the senator.

"I too am an adoptive parent blessed to be raising my son who is now 11. I know of so many heartbreaking stories where young children have become teenagers before they got adopted, if at all, due to the bureaucracy, insufficient personnel handling adoption cases, and lengthy court proceedings," she explained.

"I can now say that we have a comprehensive domestic administrative adoption law. I have renewed hope that prospective parents won't have to wait too long to bring a child into their loving arms, and for children without parents to find their forever family sooner," concluded Cayetano.

You just read:

Pia welcomes landmark law that seeks to speed up adoption process

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.