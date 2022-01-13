2022 PEI Book Awards open for nominations

CANADA, January 13 - Island authors, editors, and book creators are encouraged to apply for a PEI Book Award before January 31, 2022.

The awards are presented every two years in four categories of writing including, fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s literature, that show excellence in content, design, and production.

“The PEI Book Awards let us recognize and celebrate the very talented authors and creators we have in Prince Edward Island. Their ability to tell a story helps to showcase our communities and who we are as Islanders. We are fortunate to have such creative writers in our province and I wish all potential nominees the very best of luck.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister, Natalie Jameson

To be eligible for the awards:

books must have been published in the calendar years 2020 or 2021;

books could have been published anywhere in the world;

authors, editors or creators must have been permanent or seasonal residents of Prince Edward Island during the period of award eligibility and must be Canadian citizens or landed immigrants;

books may be in either English or French;

books must be first editions only.

Submissions in each category are assessed by an independent jury based on overall content, quality of design and production.

One award will be given for a winning book in each of the four categories. The award consists of a cash prize, a handcrafted commemorative gift and a specially designed seal for display on the award-winning books.

The shortlist of three titles in each category will be released in early April. The winners will be announced at a joint awards ceremony with the Island Literary Awards in coordination with the PEI Writers’ Guild in late May.

