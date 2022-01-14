Surgical Apparel Market To Reach USD 43.56 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

An increase in the number of surgeries owing to the growth in geriatric population and rise in obesity is driving the market demand.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Surgical Apparel market is forecast to reach USD 43.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. There is an increased demand for surgical apparel owing to the stringent regulation regulations for healthcare professionals and the safety of the patient. Rise in the number of surgical procedures and the prevalence of infections is further fostering the market demand.

Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) are also driving the market. According to CDC, HAIs account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year. Patients who acquire this infection are likely to spend an additional 6.5 days in the hospitals and are five times more likely to be readmitted after discharge and twice as likely to die. Healthcare workers are taking great strides to reduce these infections and eliminate HAIs.

However, unstable raw material costs and strict regulations regarding the quality of the product are hindering the market demand. Development of advanced composite technology, non-conventional types of gloves, and the emergence of biofunctional textiles are providing surgical apparel market with growth opportunities.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Medline Industries, 3M, Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Cardinal Health, Inc., DuPont Medical Fabrics, Surya Textech, Synergy Health, Safetec Healthcare and Hygiene, Pal Surgical Work, and Haywood Vocational Opportunities, among others.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Surgical Apparel market.

The COVID-19 impact:

The industry for surgical apparel will witness an increased growth owing to the increasing demand for surgical masks and gowns during the current pandemic. A tremendous increase in demand for these products, coupled with unit shortages, have caused average sale prices to increase by as much as four times. The market product manufacturers are witnessing an increased demand that they are unable to meet. The imposition of lockdown has moreover posed a challenge to bridge the demand and supply gap. The disposable surgical apparels, especially, gloves and masks are witnessing a very high demand. China is one of the largest importer of these products and the country is limiting its supply globally due to high domestic demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Reusable hospitals apparels lead to reduced cost and a smaller environmental footprint. Hospitals that switch to reusable apparels can save up to USD 1.4 million per year. A significant chunk of the figure is from savings on materials used during surgical procedures.

• Moreover, the usage of reusable apparel can help the hospitals go green. They consume fewer resources and generate less waste as compared to disposable products. The results include less carbon emissions and oil consumption and a smaller impact on the overall environment. Switching to reusable textiles also reduces regulated medical waste by 65%.

• An increase in the geriatric population, rise in the adoption of surgical mask among the general population due to the widespread of COVID-19 is augmenting market demand. There is also a substantial increase in the company’s manufacturing surgical mask. The surgical mask segment is forecasted to hold a market share of 17.0% in the year 2027.

• China is currently witnessing a boom of products for medical equipment, in particular surgical masks. The price of basic surgical masks has increased from about 30 cents to 70 cents since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

• Since the beginning of 2020, 38,000 new companies in China have registered to make or trade face masks. In all of 2019, there were 8,594 new companies. But with more supply and demand, the quality of China's exported masks has proven to be an issue, and scams have taken off, costing several individuals millions of dollars.

• The surgical apparels are used to prevent any form of contamination while operating an infected person. The demand is directly linked to the number of surgeries performed. The increasing problems of obesity and other diseases has led to an increase in the number of surgeries. The hospital segment held the largest market share as most of the surgeries take place in these organizations.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Surgical Apparel market on the basis of type, product type, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Disposable

• Reusable

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Scrubs

• Gowns

• Caps

• Gloves

• Mask

• Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Others

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

