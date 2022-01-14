Functional Ingredients Market Study Report Based on , Trends , Top Key Vendor , Future Growth And Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Functional Ingredients Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for probiotics-based food and beverage

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- functional ingredients market size reached USD 67.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global functional ingredients market revenue growth are rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction and increasing demand for functional ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing demand for probiotics-based food and beverages is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction is expected to augment market growth in the near future. Nutraceuticals are food-derived products that are taken in tablet, capsule, and liquid forms and offer physiological advantages. Nutraceuticals help maintain good health and reduce the risk of diseases. Increasing demand for functional ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical industries is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead. Functional ingredients are used in the pharmaceutical industry as materials for tablet surface coating and in the cosmetics sector for manufacturing of creams as well as other personal care and grooming products.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Rice protein segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Customers' increasing awareness of nutritious foods is expected to boost demand for rice protein in a range of sporting and energy-related nutritional foods, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Food & beverages segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing customers interest in functional ingredients that offer additional health and fitness benefits due to rising customer awareness regarding health and wellness and better nutritional health benefits.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period because of increased health issues and increased prevalence of diseases including diabetes, obesity, and digestive problems in countries in the region, demand for nutritious foods is increasing.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Functional Ingredients market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations.

Key participants include Ingredion Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Golden Grain Group Limited, Cargill Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Omega Protein Corporation, BASF SE, BENEO GmbH, and Zimitech, Inc. (Sugarlogix)

Emergen Research has segmented the global functional ingredients on the basis of product, source, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Maltodextrin

Polydextrose

Pectin

Modified Starch

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Protein Hydrolysate

Rice Protein

Mung Bean Protein

Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, ALA)

Omega-6

Source Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

