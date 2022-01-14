Silica Gel Market, Uses, Price, Key Player, Analysis, Size, Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Forecast by 2030

Silica Gel Market

Due to its dry and moisture proof properties, type A and B are increasingly being used in applications such as adsorbents, perfume carriers, and separators, which is driving market growth. In the food and beverage industry, silica gel is used as a desiccant to prolong the shelf life of products and resist deterioration and fungus growth caused by moisture. Furthermore, silica gel is used as an anti-caking agent, stabiliser, deforming agent, and anti-settling agent in food additives. Because of its widespread use in pharmaceutical packaging to reduce product spoilage due to moisture content, the Silica Gel Market is expected to expand in tandem with the pharmaceutical industry's expansion. Silica Gel is also effective in the use of water treatment facilities due to its high surface area properties and superior absorption qualities. Other factors driving the global demand are the increasing change from traditional to physical water treatment, as well as tight government regulations. Silica Gel has achieved worldwide fame as a readily available and inexpensive moisture absorbent due to its easy processing technique and high absorption properties.

COVID 19 Analysis

The global pandemic of COVID 19 has affected a major chunk of the population. Many people have lost their livelihood because of this global pandemic. It has affected the dynamics and growth of several industries. Everyone is worried about their immunity and follows social distancing. During the lockdown situation, operational activities of various end-user industries were halted, resulting in a demand shrink for the silica gel market, which further leads to decreased sales revenue. The supply chain networks were also disrupted which lead to a decline in profit margin.

However, the silica gel market is expected to recover from this global pandemic by the end of the third quarter of the coming year by properly strategizing according to the needs of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Silica Gel Market are

Evonik Industries (Germany),

Clariant (Switzerland),

Solvay (Belgium),

Merck Group (Germany),

China National Bluestar Company Limited (China),

Fuji Silysia Chemical (China),

Nissan Chemical Industries (Japan),

DowDuPont (U.S.),

Qingdao Haiyang Chemical (China) and

Millennium Chemicals (U.S.). among others.

Market Segmentation

The Global Silica Gel Market is segmented into type, application, and end-use. On the basis of the type, the market is segregated into Type A, Type B, Type C, silica-alumina gel, and others.

The market by application is sub-divided into desiccant, chromatography, food additives, water filtration, and others. During the forecast period, it is expected that the desiccant application segment will rise at the fastest rate, owing to the increasing use of Silica Gel in packaging, paint and coatings, and electronics.

The market by end use industry is further categorized into oil and gas, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, cosmetic and healthcare, and others. Because of the well-established pharmaceutical industry in the country, the pharmaceutical segment holds the majority of the market and is expected to maintain its dominance.

Drivers

Numerous factors drive the market demand in the global market. The demand for type A and type B silica gel is increasing as it is used in various applications like perfume carriers, absorbents, and separators (because of its moisture-proof and dry properties) drives the market demand in the global market during the forecasted period. Moreover, it is largely used in the food and beverages industry as food additives and results in the longer shelf life of the product drive the market demand during the review period. Since it has moisture-proof properties is avoids fungus and decay.

Opportunities

The rise in the demand for the silica gel market all across the globe. Increasing use of silica gel and increasing development in the packaging in the pharmaceutical industry provides various growth opportunities in the global market during the forecasted period. Ongoing extensive research was done by various major key players all across the globe also provides various growth opportunities in the global market during the forecasted period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the five regions that make up the Silica Gel Industry. Because of the rising demand for Silica Gel in pharmaceutical packaging due to its excellent adsorption properties, North America has a large share of the market. Furthermore, due to its usage as a catalyst in the petrochemical industry as well as its use in the refining and mining of natural gas, the region's shale gas revolution has fueled market demand for Silica Gel in the petrochemical and oil and gas industries. Furthermore, the industry is expected to expand as a result of favourable government policies and investments in healthcare and food and beverage.

The Silica Gel market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest pace. Growing investments in end-user sectors are projected to propel the demand during the forecast period, according to analysts. Growing demand from the packaging industry, as well as rising demand for electronics and food and beverage as a result of rising personal disposable income, are some of the factors driving the market in this area forward. The region's emerging economies, such as India, Japan, and China, are largely responsible for this expansion. Rising GDP, along with increased government spending, has boosted end-user industries like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health care, raising consumer demand for silica gel in the region's emerging economies.

The European Silica Gel Market is the second largest in the world, and it is predicted to expand significantly over the next few years. The existence of existing end-use industries such as cosmetics and personal care, among others, is a core driver of market expansion. The growing use of Silica Gel as a scrub additive in personal care goods, as well as its smooth texturing properties in cosmetics, is fueling market development.

Because of the increasing use of Silica Gel in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries, the demand in the Middle East and Africa is expected to expand significantly. One of the main driving forces for demand development is favourable government policy that encourages the oil and gas industry. Silica Gel is widely used in the extraction of impurities from crude oil, as well as the separation of hydrocarbons and water molecules from natural gas and other fossil gases.

