Geosynthetics Market | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2028

Geosynthetics Market Trends – Increasing demand for geomembrane for lining and waterproofing

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- geosynthetics market size reached USD 9.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in infrastructure development and waste management investment in developing countries are major factors driving global geosynthetics market revenue growth. Increasing demand for geomembrane for lining and waterproofing is expected to propel revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Increasing investments in road network development and highway repairs is also expected to augment market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising investments in the construction of railway networks in countries including India and China to expand logistics network are expected to boost market growth to a significant extent. Geomembranes are utilized as lining solutions and waterproofing systems in railway infrastructure including tunnels, bridges, and railways terminals, which is expected to boost demand owing to expansion of networks and also due to need for repair and maintenance following recent major flooding and structural damage, attributable to climate change and changing weather conditions. Additionally, as a result of increasing government spending on construction, infrastructure improvements in developing countries has been driving demand for geosynthetics in the very recent past.

Geomembranes segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Polymeric sheets composed of polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polypropylene are used to produce geomembranes. Owing of excellent chemical resistance and longevity, geomembranes are widely utilized in landfill applications, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

PVC segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising usage of PVC for manufacturing and fabrication of geomembranes. PVC is a thermoplastic synthetic polymer produced from vinyl chloride that is used to manufacture geomembrane.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Market growth in Asia Pacific is expected to be driven by increasing demand for oil reinforcement in the foundation work of residential structures in countries such as China and India.

Key participants include Berry Global, Inc., Agru America, Inc., Solmax International Inc., Officine Maccaferri SpA, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Low & Bonar plc, Propex Operating Company LLC, Tensar International Corporation, and HUESKER Group

Type Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Geogrids

Geotextiles

Geonets

Geomembranes

Geofoam

Others

Material Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyester

PVC

Others

Function Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Separation

Filtration

Drainage

Reinforcement

Protection (Cushion)

Barrier/Containment

Erosion Control

Application Outlook (Volume Million Square Meter, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Water Management

Waste Management

Civil Construction

Transportation Infrastructure

Others

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

