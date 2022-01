Growing Demand For Nutritious Snacks Is Surging The Fat Substitutes Market Sales Growth

A recent study by Fact.MR projected the fat substitutes market to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecasted period

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent study by Fact.MR projected the fat substitutes market to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecasted period. With the increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight worldwide, there is a growing demand for nutritious snacks that are high in dietary fiber and protein and not contributing large amounts of sugar, sodium, and fat.The increasing utilization of proteins extracted from animal tissues for reducing the fat content by 60-70% in deep-fried foods, for instance, seafood, poultry, meat, and other products is increasing the demand for fat substitutes globally.For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6819 Fat Substitutes: Market SegmentationBased on form, the fat substitutes market can be segmented asPowderLiquidBased on ingredient type, the fat substitutes market can be segmented asCarbohydrate Based Fat SubstituteProtein Based Fat SubstituteLipid Based Fat SubstituteBased on source, the fat substitutes market can be segmented asAnimalPlantBased on application, the fat substitutes market can be segmented asDairy and Frozen DessertsBakery and Confectionary ProductsSauces, Spreads and DressingsConvenience Food and BeveragesOthersBased on region, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as:North AmericaU.S. and CanadaLatin AmericaMexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina and othersWestern EuropeGermany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and LuxembourgEastern EuropePoland and RussiaAsia PacificChina, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and New ZealandThe Middle East and AfricaGCC, Southern Africa, and North AfricaFor Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6819 Some of the key players manufacturing fat substitutes are as follows-Kerry Group Plc.FMC CorporationAssociated British Foods Plc.CargillIncorporatedCorbion NVIngredion Inc.Archer Daniels Midland CompanyTate & Lyle Plc.Royal DSM NVAshland Global Holdings, Inc.,Fat Substitutes Market: Key PlayersSome of the key players manufacturing fat substitutes are as follows-Kerry Group Plc.FMC CorporationAssociated British Foods Plc.CargillIncorporatedCorbion NVIngredion Inc.Archer Daniels Midland CompanyTate & Lyle Plc.Royal DSM NVAshland Global Holdings, Inc.,Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:Protein Ice Cream Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/protein-ice-cream-market Coffee Fruit Extract Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/3669/coffee-fruit-extract-market Chewable Coffee Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/2141/chewable-coffee-market Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.