Growing Demand For Nutritious Snacks Is Surging The Fat Substitutes Market Sales Growth
A recent study by Fact.MR projected the fat substitutes market to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecasted periodSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study by Fact.MR projected the fat substitutes market to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecasted period. With the increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight worldwide, there is a growing demand for nutritious snacks that are high in dietary fiber and protein and not contributing large amounts of sugar, sodium, and fat.
The increasing utilization of proteins extracted from animal tissues for reducing the fat content by 60-70% in deep-fried foods, for instance, seafood, poultry, meat, and other products is increasing the demand for fat substitutes globally.
For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6819
Fat Substitutes: Market Segmentation
Based on form, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as
Powder
Liquid
Based on ingredient type, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as
Carbohydrate Based Fat Substitute
Protein Based Fat Substitute
Lipid Based Fat Substitute
Based on source, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as
Animal
Plant
Based on application, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as
Dairy and Frozen Desserts
Bakery and Confectionary Products
Sauces, Spreads and Dressings
Convenience Food and Beverages
Others
Based on region, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as:
North America
U.S. and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina and others
Western Europe
Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
Eastern Europe
Poland and Russia
Asia Pacific
China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand
The Middle East and Africa
GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa
For Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6819
Fat Substitutes Market: Key Players
Some of the key players manufacturing fat substitutes are as follows-
Kerry Group Plc.
FMC Corporation
Associated British Foods Plc.
Cargill
Incorporated
Corbion NV
Ingredion Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Tate & Lyle Plc.
Royal DSM NV
Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.,
Fat Substitutes Market: Key Players
Some of the key players manufacturing fat substitutes are as follows-
Kerry Group Plc.
FMC Corporation
Associated British Foods Plc.
Cargill
Incorporated
Corbion NV
Ingredion Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Tate & Lyle Plc.
Royal DSM NV
Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.,
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:
Protein Ice Cream Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/protein-ice-cream-market
Coffee Fruit Extract Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/3669/coffee-fruit-extract-market
Chewable Coffee Market - https://www.factmr.com/report/2141/chewable-coffee-market
Chewable Coffee Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031
Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.
Supriya Bhor
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+91 9922699448
email us here