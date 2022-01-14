Submit Release
Growing Demand For Nutritious Snacks Is Surging The Fat Substitutes Market Sales Growth

A recent study by Fact.MR projected the fat substitutes market to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecasted period

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study by Fact.MR projected the fat substitutes market to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecasted period. With the increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight worldwide, there is a growing demand for nutritious snacks that are high in dietary fiber and protein and not contributing large amounts of sugar, sodium, and fat.

The increasing utilization of proteins extracted from animal tissues for reducing the fat content by 60-70% in deep-fried foods, for instance, seafood, poultry, meat, and other products is increasing the demand for fat substitutes globally.

Fat Substitutes: Market Segmentation

Based on form, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as

Powder
Liquid

Based on ingredient type, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as

Carbohydrate Based Fat Substitute
Protein Based Fat Substitute
Lipid Based Fat Substitute

Based on source, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as

Animal
Plant

Based on application, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as

Dairy and Frozen Desserts
Bakery and Confectionary Products
Sauces, Spreads and Dressings
Convenience Food and Beverages
Others

Based on region, the fat substitutes market can be segmented as:

North America
U.S. and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina and others
Western Europe
Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
Eastern Europe
Poland and Russia
Asia Pacific
China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand
The Middle East and Africa
GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

Fat Substitutes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players manufacturing fat substitutes are as follows-

Kerry Group Plc.
FMC Corporation
Associated British Foods Plc.
Cargill
Incorporated
Corbion NV
Ingredion Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Tate & Lyle Plc.
Royal DSM NV
Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.,

