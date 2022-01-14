Demand for Refrigerated Vertical Lift Module Market to Witness Growth at 8% CAGR Through 2030

According to Fact.MR, the global vertical lift module market is anticipated to exhibit above 8% CAGR during the forecast period from the year 2020 to 2030.

According to the latest market study by Fact.MR, the fast expanding e-commerce sectors, coupled with the well-developed warehousing operations are catering to the global vertical lift module market growth. The global sales of vertical lift module is anticipated to witness growth at over 8% CAGR during the forecast period from the year 2020 to 2030.

The study captures the impact of the latest forces on the market, along with offering readers detailed analysis on the COVID-19 impact on vertical life module market growth.

Vertical Lift Module Market: Segmentation

By Type
Non-Refrigerated
Refrigerated

By Maximum Load Capacity
Below 20 Tonn
20 Tonn to 40 Tonn
Above 40 Tonn

By Configuration
Internal Bay (Single & Dual)
External Bay (Single and dual)

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from Vertical Lift Module Market Report

The rapidly developing e-commerce sector is expected to fuel demand during the forecast period
Rising demand from logistics companies is anticipated to enable the market to exhibit growth at an accelerated pace 
Advancements of automated equipment developing companies are boosting the market growth
Increasing demand from end-use segments such as warehousing, retail sectors, and others is forecast to drive growth

Vertical Lift Module Market: Key Players

The global vertical lift module market is expanding fast, creating ample of opportunities to the key market players. In order to capitalize on the market potential, some of the top companies such as

Hanel GmbH & Co. Kg
Modula Inc.
Weland Larger
System AB
EffiMat Storage Technology A/S
DMW&H
Automha SPA
ICAM Srl
Daifuku Co. Ltd.
Kardex Group (Remstar)
Systems Logistics SPA
Schafer Systems International, Inc.
Ferretto Group SP.A.

Advancements in Automotive Sector Fueling Growth

Shortage in terms of distribution, storage, and sales of parts has been a key challenge haunting automotive manufacturers and dealership departments alike. Several leading suppliers are capitalizing on filly automated vertical storage systems to counter existing challenges. Through this they aim at improving overall customer satisfaction, besides maximizing their profit margin.

With an increasing number of automotive dealers showing interest in investing in vertical storage systems, the market is poised to record impressive growth in the coming years. Also, stringent regulations implemented to ascertain secure and safe inventory are encouraging companies across the pharmaceutical and medical industries to implement lean logistic and inventory models.

With these companies looking for cost optimization, the demand for vertical lift module is expected to surge significantly in the coming years. This will also offer lucrative prospects for market players to capitalize on.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Kardex Group, Systems Logistics SPA, Hanel GmbH & Co. Kg, Modula Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., DMW&H, Schafer Systems International, Inc., Ferretto Group S.P.A., and others.

The focus of these market players was a continuous investment in technology, along with R&D efforts. However, the COVID-19 impact has meant that many of these companies are now in a holding pattern, especially with the growing realization that instead of a one big hit, the pandemic may impact healthcare and the economy in several waves. Any major investments in this sector are likely to be in the last quarter of 2021 or early 2022.