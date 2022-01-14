Sales of Ride-on Scrubbers to Grow at a CAGR of 8% Over The Forecast Period
The report on the global industrial floor scrubbers market by Fact.MR provides a 10-year forecast assessment for the period between 2020 and 2030.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial floor scrubbers market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion by the end of 2020. The industry is likely to gain traction during the coronavirus outbreak owing to strict implementation of health and safety rules, and increased demand for industrial floor scrubbers from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. However, reduced demand from the food service and manufacturing sectors owing to lockdown restrictions will limit growth in 2020.
The market is likely to reflect fast growth throughout the forecast period between 2020 and 2030, supported by incorporation of automation/robotics technology in product offerings for applications, not only in healthcare, but also in manufacturing, food, and retail sectors.
Market players in the industrial floor scrubber market are focused on product launches, strategic collaborations in the industry, and long-term contracts with major end user businesses. Also, manufacturers are also looking to leverage the short-term increase in demand during the covid-19 pandemic to bolster sales and revenue.
Key Takeaways from Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Report
The global industrial floor scrubbers market is reached a valuation of US$ 3.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at over 8% CAGR through 2030
In terms of type, walk-behind industrial floor scrubbers are anticipated to retain higher market share through 2030
On the basis of application, manufacturing and warehousing sector applications will reflect higher demand
North America is a leading regional market for industrial floor scrubbers
With higher demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector activities during the coronavirus pandemic, the industrial floor scrubbers market will experience steady growth.
Key Segments of Industrial Floor Scrubber Market
Fact.MR’s report on the industrial floor scrubber market offers data classified into three major segments-type, application, and region. This report offers essential data about the essential market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Type
Ride-on Scrubbers
Robotic Scrubbers
Walk-behind Scrubbers
Application
Government
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Hospitality
Manufacturing & Warehousing
Retail & Food
Transportation
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Product Launch and Strategic Collaborations Gain Traction
Major players in the industrial floor scrubbers market are Hako Gmbh, Polivac International Pvt. Ltd., Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Dulevo International S.p.A., Truvox International, Nilfisk A/S, Amano Corporation, Diversey Inc., Numatic International Ltd., and Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Co Ltd. The market is moderately fragmented, characterized by regional and local players. The competitive landscape of the industrial floor scrubber market has been defined by efforts by manufacturers towards strategic collaborations and product launches for sustainable revenue streams.
Nilfisk A/S has collaborated with Carnegie Robotics to commercialize its Autonomous Mobile Robotics tech through the brand Thoro.ai, starting with operations in the Nilfisk Liberty SC50 Scrubber. The company will produce autonomous hardware Nilfisk offerings.
Avidbots has entered into a long-term contract with DHL, the logistics company to deploy its Neo robotic floor scrubbers for DHL’s hubs, warehouses, and terminals on a global scale, in over 200 countries.
Tennant Company has added to its portfolio of autonomous floor care solutions with the launch of the T380AMR Robotic Floor Scrubber. Product is designed to be small for higher maneuverability, in areas with space constraints.
